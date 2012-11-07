‘Top Gun 2’ won’t be taking off without late director Tony Scott

Despite recent preparations to take off, “Top Gun 2” is going to stay grounded for the foreseeable future.

The news doesn’t come as that much of a surprise after director Tony Scott’s tragic suicide this summer. Scott had expressed interest in revisiting the characters, and star Tom Cruise had also been onboard with the idea, but plans for the sequel seem to have “fallen apart” in the wake of Scott’s death, according to The New York Times.

More than 25 years after the original hit film, “Top Gun 2” seemed to be coming together earlier this year, with Peter Craig (“The Town”) writing the script, and Cruise and Scott doing some location scouting together. However, Cruise wasn’t prepared to move ahead without Scott and plans have been scuttled.

But there is some good news for fans of Maverick, Goose and Iceman, as the previously announced 3D upgrade of “Top Gun” is still going ahead as planned, with Paramount reportedly staking out a February release.

“Top Gun” starred Cruise, Meg Ryan, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis and Anthony Edwards and racked up an astounding $350 million worldwide in its initial release. Scott and Cruise also paired for 1990s’ “Days of Thunder.”