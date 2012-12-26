Top Movie News Stories of 2012: Disney takes ‘Star Wars,’ Channing Tatum, ‘Avengers’

2012 was expected to set records at the box office and launch a slew of new franchises. For the most part, those predictions came to pass. What was obviously unexpected was the worst shooting at a U.S. movie theater this century, the departure of two prominent studio heads and, arguably, the most important acquisition by a major media company in years. With that in mind, let’s look back at some of the biggest movie news stories in the embedded gallery below.
why “Pitch Perfect” is called “Picture Perfect” more than once is amazing to me.
I think you meant The Lorax, not The Zorax.
I’m glad to see Kevin Hart getting some more respect. I’ve been a fan since “Undeclared.” I just hope his next films are better than “Think Like a Man.”