Top ten most shocking moments of ‘The Walking Dead’s’ Season Four

(CBR) With “The Walking Dead’s” fourth season now officially at the halfway point, it’s time to hit the road with Rick Grimes and friends to mourn those we’ve lost, celebrate those who have survived and remember the moments that will be burned into our souls forever.

Season Four has been one Hell of a ride, packed with disease, death and destruction. And just think — there’s still half a season to go! For now, as fans wait for the AMC series’ return in February, let’s look back at some of the heart-stopping and head-lopping moments that took place throughout the first eight episodes. Grab a bottle of Bob’s booze while you’re at it — you might need it.