Top TV Stories of 2012: ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Homeland’ and NBC’s comeback

In many ways, 2012 was a status quo year on the small screen. CBS ruled overall. FOX ruled in the always-crucial 18-49 demographic. “Modern Family” swept any available award for outstanding comedy series. And lots and lots of people watched a cable show about zombies.
But it was also a year of upheaval. Revered showrunners were sent packing. A disgraced network chief landed a high profile new job as his former network finally showed signs of recovery. “Mad Men” finally lost at the Emmys and a scandal overtook TV’s most wholesome show.
One caveat to the first slide: “Awake” and “Bent” were *commercial* failures only; both were critically acclaimed and rightly so. (And “Bent” was disastrously scheduled–2 eps on the same night for 3 weeks?)
Greg – NBC’s comeback is not a “creative comeback,” it’s a “ratings and business comeback.” NBC has had shows that were good shows for years, that were also failures. Or that aired for years despite behind unsuccessful. That “Awake” and “Bent” couldn’t get second seasons, and that both of their ratings were astoundingly low, makes them both failures within the context that the slide is measuring. But yes, “Awake” was a very good show and “Bent” was a good show. Absolutely.
-Daniel