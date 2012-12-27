Top TV Stories of 2012: ‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Homeland’ and NBC’s comeback

In many ways, 2012 was a status quo year on the small screen. CBS ruled overall. FOX ruled in the always-crucial 18-49 demographic. “Modern Family” swept any available award for outstanding comedy series. And lots and lots of people watched a cable show about zombies.
But it was also a year of upheaval. Revered showrunners were sent packing. A disgraced network chief landed a high profile new job as his former network finally showed signs of recovery. “Mad Men” finally lost at the Emmys and a scandal overtook TV’s most wholesome show.
Check out our list of The Biggest TV Stories of 2012 in the gallery below.
Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts below.

