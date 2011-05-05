Tori Amos releasing classically inspired new album in September

To many, Tori Amos is simply a classic. With her new album, she”s gone classical.

The pianist and songwriter has announced her next album, “Night of Hunters,” due some time in September. Conceptually, the set is a “21st century song cycle inspired by select classical pieces spanning the last 400 years,” according to a press release. It will be her first for Deutshe Grammophon.

Amos, 47, drew from a number of classical music themes and compositions to complete her story, of a “woman who finds herself in the dying embers of a relationship. In the course of one night she goes through an initiation of sorts that leads her to reinvent herself allowing the listener to follow her on a journey to explore complex musical and emotional subject matter.”

No word yet which classical pieces specifically she is drawing from, though thematically she has plenty to work with: “Night of Hunters” is all about being a hunter and being hunted. “Peter and the Wolf,” perhaps?



Amos is plotting a North American and overseas tour in support, with many international dates already listed on her shows page

Her last album of originals, “Abnormally Attracted to Sin,” was released in 2009. She also released a set of winter and holiday-themed songs, “Midwinter Graces,” that same year.