Tori Amos sets U.S. tour dates for ‘Night of the Hunters’ tour

Tori Amos, everyone”s favorite Cornflake Girl, is coming back to tour. The U.S. leg of her Night of the Hunters tour starts November 29 at Atlanta”s Cobb Energy Performance Arts Center.

The tour supports her “Night of the Hunters” album, out in September on Deutsche Grammaphon, which, in Amos”s own inimitable fashion, features new songs inspired by classical pieces written over the last 400 years. Read more about the album here.

Night of Hunters Tour North American Dates

11/29: Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performance Arts Center

12/1: Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music

12/2: New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

12/3: New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

12/5: Washington DC @ Constitution Hall

12/6: Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater

12/8: Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

12/10: Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/13: Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater

12/14: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

12/16: Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

12/17: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

12/18: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

12/21: Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

12/22: Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie