Tori Amos sets U.S. tour dates for ‘Night of the Hunters’ tour

07.22.11 7 years ago

Tori Amos, everyone”s favorite Cornflake Girl, is coming back to tour.  The U.S. leg of her Night of the Hunters tour starts November 29 at Atlanta”s Cobb Energy Performance Arts Center.

The tour supports her “Night of the Hunters” album, out in September on Deutsche Grammaphon, which, in Amos”s own inimitable fashion, features new songs inspired by classical pieces written over the last 400 years. Read more about the album here.

Night of Hunters Tour North American Dates

11/29: Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performance Arts Center
12/1: Philadelphia, PA @ Academy of Music
12/2: New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
12/3: New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
12/5: Washington DC @ Constitution Hall
12/6: Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater
12/8: Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
12/10: Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
12/13: Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater
12/14: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
12/16: Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
12/17: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
12/18: Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
12/21: Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
12/22: Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

 

