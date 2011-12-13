Toronto critics tap ‘Tree of Life,’ Terrence Malick

One more before you shut out the lights. The Toronto Film Critics Association has named “The Tree of Life” the best film of the year. The film’s director, Terrence Malick, was also awarded while “Take Shelter” won two acting honors. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Tree of Life”

Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”

Best Actor: Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”

Best Actress: Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”



Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, “Take Shelter”

Best Screenplay: “Moneyball”

Best First Feature: “Attack the Block”

Best Animated Film: “The Adventures of Tintin”

Best Foreign Language Film: “Mysteries of Lisbon”

Best Documentary: “Nostalgia for the Light”

