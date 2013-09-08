Toronto: Weinstein closes in on a deal for ‘Can a Song Save Your Life?’

It’s safe to say HitFix’s Drew McWeeny was a big fan of John Carney’s “Can a Song Save Your Life?,” which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival yesterday. “It should not come as any surprise that John Carney, who wrote and directed ‘Once,’ has made another great film that focuses on songwriters and the way their lives influence their work, and I love that it doesn’t feel like he’s just trying to reproduce that movie’s charms,” Drew wrote in his review. “It’s the sort of movie that I feel protective of right away, because it’s delicate. It’s not trying to be a giant megablockbuster that opens on 3000 screens. It is heartfelt and deeply human, and it means every word it says.”
A number of distributors must feel similarly (or see the potential for audiences to feel similarly) about the film, which stars Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo: an all-night auction eventually led to The Weinstein Company securing exclusive talks to acquire it. Deadline is reporting that the film will be picked up for $7 million minimum for US rights with a $20 million P&A (prints and advertising) commitment.
Meanwhile, Exclusive Media is nearly done auctioning off the remaining foreign markets, meaning this one was, in so many words, the first truly hot ticket of the festival. Focus Features nailed down worldwide rights for “Bad Words” yesterday, so it’s not the first sale, but it is the first film that has apparently yielded such a feeding frenzy, given that these kinds of auctions are uncommon these days.
TWC was also busy during Telluride, picking up John Curran’s “Tracks” (which premiered in Venice), slowly filling out a 2014 slate we could be talking about in terms of Oscars this time next year. Expect more movement from Harvey and company when Cannes rolls around again in May.
The 27th annual Toronto Film Festival is on-going. Keep it tuned into HitFix for the latest as it happens.
Glad it’s Weinstein because they’re never afraid to fix titles.
Though I love Keira Knightley and most of her films … Im glad that a supposedly great little film like this that comes out of nowehre can hopefully resurrect her a bit. She didnt go anywhere or sunk to any level, but does anyone else know what I mean?
The thing about Keira is that she genuinely has no desire for stardom, she just loves to act. She hates being in the spotlight with all the papperazi and gossip that comes with it.
When she was a-list back around when Pirates 3 was out, she says she was beginning to feel trapped and deadened by the constant abuse (she’s extremely unpopular with bitchy British women) and the anorexia lies etc., and nearly had a breakdown.
So she took a break for a year and has deliberately focused on lower profile stuff since, and I think she’s happier like that cos non-blockbuster stuff tends to give more meaningful roles to play, and also she can now go for strolls around London with her loved ones without being harrassed and followed anymore, which I think means a lot to her.
So I hope the film does really well, cos I love her, but not that it reignites her star power too much :)
Well put
Keira is easily the most underrated actress of her generation. Year after year she gives excellent performance after excellent performance and she still only has one Oscar nom to show for it. I’m glad to hear that continues with this film, which I’m eagerly anticipating.
So this is going to be released in 2014 then?
I’m just assuming. Not sure.