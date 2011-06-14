‘Tosh.0’ renewed for fourth season on Comedy Central

Get ready to laugh at even more Youtube clips of people falling on their heads or their crotches, as Comedy Central has ordered a fourth season of “Tosh.0.”

Daniel Tosh will, of course, return as host of the show that skewers Internet-spawned phenomena, from Rebecca Black to clips of botched cheerleading routines (see video below).

The new season, consisting of 26 episodes, will premiere in January 2012.

Now in its third season, airing Tuesday nights at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, “Tosh.0” is Comedy Central’s highest-rated series, averaging 4.2 million total viewers and a 2.9 Adult 18-49 rating. The show is ranked as the No. 1 show on all of television on Tuesday nights among Men 18-34.

“Daniel is still trying to figure out what his show is and we thought it would only be right to give him another season to work it out, especially since so many millions of people are watching it,” said Comedy Central exec Kent Alterman in a statement.



Said Tosh, “Thanks guys.”

Here’s a quick preview of tonight’s newest episode: