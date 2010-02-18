‘Toy Story 3,’ ‘Prince of Persia’ score showtime at ShoWest confab

“Toy Story 3” and “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” will be screend at the 2010 ShoWest confab on March 16 and March 18, respectively.

The Disney films will be two of the largest showings at the the Nielsen Film Group convention, which takes place over the weekend of March 15-18 at Bally’s Las Vegas.

“The opportunity to showcase the story of ‘Prince of Persia’ and the beloved characters of ‘Toy Story 3’ in front of the important professionals of the motion picture industry and owners of theaters demonstrates the significance of this audience to forthcoming blockbusters,” says ShoWest managing director Robert Sunshine.

Bruckheimer-produced and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring “Persia” opens nationwide May 28 while Pixar animated sequel “Toy Story 3” is due June 18.