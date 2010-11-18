Trace Adkins tapped to host American Country Awards

11.18.10 8 years ago

Grammy Award-winner Trace Adkins has been tapped to hose the 2010 American County Awards, the ceremony to air Dec. 6 on FOX. 

Additionally, new names have been added to the performers list: multiple award nominee Easton Corbin, Steel Magnolia and Uncle Kracker will all take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Previously announced performers include Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and Josh Turner; presenters and other participans include Laura Bell Bundy, Rodney Carrington, Jewel, Lady Antebellum, Bret Michaels, Ty Murray, Jeff Dunham, Michael Waltrip and Elliott Sadler.
The fan-voted awards show will allow ballots for Artists of the Year through Dec. 4, though the other categories are now closed. As previously reported, Lady Antebellum and Easton Corbin lead the nominations with seven nods a piece. Carrie Underwood is up for six while Josh Turner has five.

