Trace Adkins tapped to host American Country Awards

Grammy Award-winner Trace Adkins has been tapped to hose the 2010 American County Awards, the ceremony to air Dec. 6 on FOX.

Additionally, new names have been added to the performers list: multiple award nominee Easton Corbin, Steel Magnolia and Uncle Kracker will all take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Previously announced performers include Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and Josh Turner; presenters and other participans include Laura Bell Bundy, Rodney Carrington, Jewel, Lady Antebellum, Bret Michaels, Ty Murray, Jeff Dunham, Michael Waltrip and Elliott Sadler.