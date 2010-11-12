Michael Jackson’s ‘Michael’ tracklist includes Akon, 50 Cent, Lenny Kravitz cameos

“Hold My Hand,” the first “official” single from Michael Jackson”s album, “Michael,” will be released on Monday, Nov. 15, via Jacko”s website, http://www.michaeljackson.com.

The tune, a duet with Akon, follows “Breaking News,” which some members of the Jackson family have disavowed, questioning whether the vocals are his (despite the his website posting the song after it leaked elsewhere.)

Jackson and Akon recorded “Hold My Hand” in 2007, but didn”t complete it. Akon, according to MJ”s website, went back into the studio recently to finish the track. “The world was not ready to hear ‘Hold My Hand” when it leaked a couple of years ago,” Akon said in a statement. “But the time has definitely come; now in its final state, it has become an incredible, beautiful, anthemic song.”

The song precedes the Dec. 14 release of “Michael,” which features 10 tracks the performer worked on before his June 2009 death with such collaborators as 50 Cent and Lenny Kravitz.

Here is the tracklist for “Michael”:

1. Hold My Hand (Duet with Akon)

2. Hollywood Tonight

3. Keep Your Head Up

4. (I Like) The Way You Love Me

5. Monster (Featuring 50 Cent)

6. Best Of Joy

7. Breaking News

8. (I Can”t Make It) Another Day (Featuring Lenny Kravitz)

9. Behind The Mask

10. Much Too Soon

The album artwork features images of Jackson through the ages from his “Beat It” era on, even throwing a shout out to “USA for Africa.” The largest image, however, is Jackson in an Elizabethan jacket with a crown hovering over his head. King of Pop, indeed.