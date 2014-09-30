Tracy Morgan: “I can”t believe Walmart is blaming me for an accident that they caused”

The former “30 Rock” star responded to Walmart”s claim that his accident could”ve been prevented had he worn a seatbelt. “My friends and I were doing nothing wrong,” he said in a statement. “I want to thank my fans for sticking with me during this difficult time. I love you all. I”m fighting hard every day to get back.”

Yvonne Strahovski joins “Astronaut Wives Club,” reuniting with “Chuck” co-creator

She”ll play the wife of Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter in the ABC drama from “Chuck”s” Josh Schwartz.

“Married” and “You”re the Worst” renewed, but only one is staying on FX

FX will send “You”re the Worst” to FXX for its 2nd season, while both comedies will get a bigger run of 13 episodes, up from 10.

Lifetime to present “An En Vogue Christmas”

The “funky divas” will reunite and play themselves for a holiday movie.

“Married at First Sight” is getting a spinoff

FYI”s “Married At First Sight: The First Year” will follow the couple who got married from the six-month mark to their first anniversary.

“Gotham” is No. 1 in illegal downloads among new shows

About 1.3 million downloaded the Fox series.

“Drunk History” is getting a British remake

Comedian Jimmy Carr will provide the voiceover for the Comedy Central UK pilot.

Comedy Central”s “Another Period” to feature Natasha Leggero, Paget Brewster, Riki Lindhorne, David Koechner, Chris Parnell

The sendup of turn-of-the-century Newport, Rhode Island high society will also feature Michael Ian Black, Paget Brewster and Jason Ritter.