Trailers you might have missed: ‘The Last Stand,’ ‘Wrong,’ ’42’

01.12.13 6 years ago

Each week brings a deluge of new trailers, teasers, TV spots and sneak peek footage of upcoming films from Hollywood and beyond. We put them all together in one convenient spot below. This week finds a potty-mouthed Arnold Schwarzenegger back in the driver’s seat in “The Last Stand,” Jackie Robinson getting the biopic treatment in “42,” too much alcohol consumption in “21 and Over,” surreal shenanigans in “Wrong,” and more.

Watch them below:

Around The Web

TAGS21 AND OVER42carrieLast Exorcism 2THE LAST STANDTrailers you Might have missedWRONG

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP