‘Transformers 4’ plot to take place 4 years after events in ‘Dark of the Moon’

#Transformers
11.12.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

The “Transformers” franchise may have gotten a new leading man, but it won’t be breaking from the continuum of the first three movies.

Speaking with TMZLive recently, director Michael Bay revealed one (admittedly non-Earth-shattering) tidbit about “Transformers 4” that we hadn’t heard previously – the plot will take place four years after the events dramatized in “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.” Which, when you consider the movie’s June 27, 2014 release date, is only a year more than the amount of time that will have passed between the third and fourth movies once it hits theaters. Mind blowing, no?

“The movie is going to continue 4 years on from the attack on Chicago which was in the last movie,” said Bay. “So it”s going still to have the same lineage but going in a full, new, different direction and it actually feels really natural how it is going in that direction.”

Bay previously quashed rumors that the next “Transformers” entry would be an out-and-out reboot of the series, though he did indicate it would potentially see the shape-shifting robots traveling to outer space.

What would you like to see in “Transformers 4”? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Transformers
TAGSMichael BaytransformersTransformers 4

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP