‘Transformers 4’ plot to take place 4 years after events in ‘Dark of the Moon’

The “Transformers” franchise may have gotten a new leading man, but it won’t be breaking from the continuum of the first three movies.
Speaking with TMZLive recently, director Michael Bay revealed one (admittedly non-Earth-shattering) tidbit about “Transformers 4” that we hadn’t heard previously – the plot will take place four years after the events dramatized in “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.” Which, when you consider the movie’s June 27, 2014 release date, is only a year more than the amount of time that will have passed between the third and fourth movies once it hits theaters. Mind blowing, no?
“The movie is going to continue 4 years on from the attack on Chicago which was in the last movie,” said Bay. “So it”s going still to have the same lineage but going in a full, new, different direction and it actually feels really natural how it is going in that direction.”
Bay previously quashed rumors that the next “Transformers” entry would be an out-and-out reboot of the series, though he did indicate it would potentially see the shape-shifting robots traveling to outer space.
How are they going to explain no Whitwickey!!
since the movie is called ‘transformers’ and not ‘bad actors’, i would like to see more transformers, and less humans.