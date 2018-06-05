Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Paramount is following Disney’s lead with Star Wars and Marvel movies by planning to release a movie every year for their own inexplicably profitable franchise, Transformers. And, like Star Wars, they’re doing spinoffs, with the first one set in the ’80s and focusing on the mute, childlike Bumblebee. The first trailer for Bumblebee dropped in the middle of the night, probably because these movies make their profit overseas so who cares about US time zones?

Along with the ’80s nostalgia, Bumblebee swaps out Michael Bay and his broom for Kubo And The Two Strings director Travis Knight and trades in Marky Mark and his oil sandwich for Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie Watson, John Cena as Agent Burns, and Peter Cullen returning to voice Optimus Prime. Here’s the concise official synopsis: