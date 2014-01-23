‘Transporter: The Series’ racing to TNT this fall

01.23.14 5 years ago 3 Comments

“Transporter: The Series” is making its way to TNT.

The cable network has picked up the rights to the series based on the film franchise that starred Jason Statham. 

“Transporter: The Series” features Chris Vance (“Prison Break,” “Rizzoli & Isles”) stepping in Statham’s shows as Frank Martin, an ace driver paid to transport people or cargo anywhere in the world — no questions asked.

TNT will air the first and second seasons of the series beginning this fall. 

“X-Files” vet Frank Spotnitz will act as the new showrunner and executive producer of the 12-episode second season, which will go into production February 26. Shooting will take place in Morocco, the Czech Republic and Canada.

“‘Transporter The Series’ is a roller-coaster ride with big-screen action, fantastic locations and an extremely charismatic lead in Chris Vance,” said TNT’s Michael Wright in a press release. “‘The Transporter’ franchise is a proven winner embraced by movie and television viewers around the globe, and we’re proud that TNT will become the television home for fans in the United States. ‘Transporter The Series’ is a perfect addition to TNT’s lineup, as we continue to expand our reach with such action-packed dramas as our upcoming ‘Legends’ and ‘The Last Ship.'”

Around The Web

TAGSChris VanceThe Seriestnttransporter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP