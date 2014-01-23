‘Transporter: The Series’ racing to TNT this fall

“Transporter: The Series” is making its way to TNT.

The cable network has picked up the rights to the series based on the film franchise that starred Jason Statham.

“Transporter: The Series” features Chris Vance (“Prison Break,” “Rizzoli & Isles”) stepping in Statham’s shows as Frank Martin, an ace driver paid to transport people or cargo anywhere in the world — no questions asked.

TNT will air the first and second seasons of the series beginning this fall.

“X-Files” vet Frank Spotnitz will act as the new showrunner and executive producer of the 12-episode second season, which will go into production February 26. Shooting will take place in Morocco, the Czech Republic and Canada.

“‘Transporter The Series’ is a roller-coaster ride with big-screen action, fantastic locations and an extremely charismatic lead in Chris Vance,” said TNT’s Michael Wright in a press release. “‘The Transporter’ franchise is a proven winner embraced by movie and television viewers around the globe, and we’re proud that TNT will become the television home for fans in the United States. ‘Transporter The Series’ is a perfect addition to TNT’s lineup, as we continue to expand our reach with such action-packed dramas as our upcoming ‘Legends’ and ‘The Last Ship.'”