Travel with The Civil Wars to Paris in new video, ‘Dust To Dust’

Not so very long ago, The Civil Wars” Joy Williams and John Paul White actually liked each other and enjoyed each other”s company.

The now -defunct duo look back to that time in the video for “Dust To Dust,” the haunting second single from the pair”s sophomore self-titled set. The video features what they claim to be found footage from a 2011 trip to Paris. Yeah, “found” footage, just like “Blair Witch Project” or “Paranormal Activity.” Watch them stroll in Paris. Enjoy the cafes and book stores vicariously.

Seriously, it”s a clever way to deal with how to create a video that still features the band members when the band members are no longer talking to each other. I imagine future videos will have old concert footage or be conceptual.