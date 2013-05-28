Treasure Island Fest lineup: Atoms for Peace, Beck, Animal Collective head to SF

Atoms for Peace, Beck, Animal Collective, Major Lazer and more are heading to San Francisco in October, to help head up the seventh annual Treasure Island Music Festival, which runs Oct. 19-20.

Cheaper early bird-priced tickets go up for sale on May 31, with Advance, Regular and VIP sale dates after that.

Organizers — the same behind the Noise Pop fest — have assured event-goers there will be no overlapping sets on the Island, differentiating it from others that, ahem, make you choose between Phoenix and the Cure, for instance.

Here are the announced performing artists for the 2013 Treasure Island Music Festival:

Atoms for Peace

Beck

Animal Collective

Major Lazer

James Blake

Little Dragon

Sleigh Bells

Phantogram

STRFKR

Holy Ghost!

Japandroids

Tricky

Real Estate

Disclosure

Lord Huron

DJ Falcon

Haim

Palma Violets

Poolside

Adult.

Cayucas

Robert DeLong

IO Echo

Giraffage

Deep Sea Diver

Antwon