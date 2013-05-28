Treasure Island Fest lineup: Atoms for Peace, Beck, Animal Collective head to SF

05.28.13 5 years ago

Atoms for Peace, Beck, Animal Collective, Major Lazer and more are heading to San Francisco in October, to help head up the seventh annual Treasure Island Music Festival, which runs Oct. 19-20.

Cheaper early bird-priced tickets go up for sale on May 31, with Advance, Regular and VIP sale dates after that.

Organizers — the same behind the Noise Pop fest — have assured event-goers there will be no overlapping sets on the Island, differentiating it from others that, ahem, make you choose between Phoenix and the Cure, for instance.

Here are the announced performing artists for the 2013 Treasure Island Music Festival:

Atoms for Peace
Beck
Animal Collective
Major Lazer
James Blake
Little Dragon
Sleigh Bells
Phantogram
STRFKR
Holy Ghost!
Japandroids
Tricky
Real Estate
Disclosure
Lord Huron
DJ Falcon
Haim
Palma Violets
Poolside
Adult.
Cayucas
Robert DeLong
IO Echo
Giraffage
Deep Sea Diver
Antwon

Around The Web

TAGSanimal collectiveatoms for peacebeckTreasure Island Festivaltreasure island festival 2013

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP