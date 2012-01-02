‘Tree of Life’ leads the way with Central Ohio critics nominations

The Central Ohio Film Critics Association should implement different nominating procedures so that ties, etc., don’t leave them with a ridiculous slate of 15 BEST PICTURE NOMINEES. Anyway, it looks like “The Tree of Life” has the most mentions. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Film

“The Artist”

“The Descendants”

“Drive”

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

“Hugo”

“The Ides of March”

“Margin Call”

“Martha Marcy May Marlene”

“Melancholia”

“Midnight in Paris”

“Moneyball”

“Super 8”

“Take Shelter”

“The Tree of Life”

“Win Win”

Best Director

David Fincher, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”

Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”

Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”

Lars von Trier, “Melancholia”

Best Actor

George Clooney, “The Descendants”

Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”

Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

Ryan Gosling, “Drive”

Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”

Best Actress

Viola Davis, “The Help”

Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”

Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”

Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”

Best Supporting Actor

Albert Brooks, “Drive”

John Hawkes, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Patton Oswalt, “Young Adult”

Brad Pitt, “The Tree of Life”

Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Help”

Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”

Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”

Carey Mulligan, “Shame”

Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Descendants”

“Drive”

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

“The Ides of March”

“Moneyball”

Best Original Screenplay

“Midnight in Paris”

“Source Code”

“Take Shelter”

“The Tree of Life”

“Young Adult”

Best Cinematography

“Drive”

“Hugo”

“Melancholia”

“The Tree of Life”

“War Horse”

Best Score

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”

“Hanna”

“Hugo”

“The Tree of Life”

“War Horse”

Best Animated Film

“The Adventures of Tintin”

“Arthur Christmas”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“Rango”

“Winnie the Pooh”

Best Documentary

“African Cats”

“Cave of Forgotten Dreams”

“POM Wonderful Presents: The Greatest Movie Ever Sold”

“Project Nim”

“Tabloid”

Best Ensemble

“Bridesmaids”

“The Descendants”

“The Help”

“The Ides of March”

“Margin Call”

“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

“The Tree of Life”

Actor of the Year (for exemplary body of work)

Jessica Chastain, “Coriolanus,” The Debt,” “The Help,” “Take Shelter,” “Texas Killing Fields” and “The Tree of Life”

George Clooney, “The Descendants” and “The Ides of March”

Michael Fassbender, “A Dangerous Method,” “Jane Eyre,” “Shame” and “X-Men: First Class”

Ryan Gosling, “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” “Drive” and “The Ides of March”

Brad Pitt, “Happy Feet Two,” “Moneyball” and “The Tree of Life”

Breakthrough Film Artist

Jessica Chastain, “Coriolanus,” The Debt,” “The Help,” “Take Shelter,” “Texas Killing Fields” and “The Tree of Life”

Sean Durkin, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”

Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Most Overlooked Film

“Attack the Block”

“Beginners”

“Higher Ground”

“Margaret”

“Of Gods and Men”

