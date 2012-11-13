Trent Reznor and Dave Grohl working on new Queens of the Stone Age album

Queens of the Stone Age haven’t put out a new full-length effort in more than five years, but when they release their next in 2013, they’ll have some pretty big names attached: Trent Reznor and Dave Grohl are both confirmed to be contributing to the as-yet-untitled effort.

QOTSA mainstay Josh Homme told BBC Radio 1 last week that drummer Joey Castillo was out and that the Foo Fighters frontman Grohl was in. The drummer and singer-songwriter was behind the kit on QOTSA’s 2002 breakout album “Songs for the Deaf” but, in the revolving door nature of the band, went off to concentrate on the Foos in the following years.

To further confirm Grohl’s participation, the band Tweeted a photo of “Dave’s” name on a mixing board.

Last month, Grohl announced that the Foo Fighters would be going on hiatus, in order to pursue other projects and to “take a break.”

Meanwhile, Trent Reznor has been busy finishing his band How To Destroy Angel’s “An Omen” EP and prepare their full-length debut album… on top of working with Homme and his crew on at least one song. During a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) Q&A, Reznor kinda slipped it into his to-do.

“…Tweaking some things for the HTDA full LP (coming in Spring), helping Josh out on a new QOTSA track, working with Roy [Bennett, NIN tour producer], starting rehearsals for two bands.”

Reznor is likely not alluding to touring with QOTSA, but with Nine Inch Nails again, as he’s said he’s also obviously working on new material for that band. You can check out his entire AMA here, as he answers (and not-answers) questions about “Year Zero,” his lighting show, working with his wife and other fans’ burning questions.

Queens of the Stone Age’s last effort was 2007’s “Era Vulgaris.” They currently have only booked an appearance at the 2013 Download Festival in the U.K. in June, but have hinted they plan to have their fresh set out before their appearance there.