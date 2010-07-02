Trent Reznor composing score for David Fincher’s Facebook film

In the time that Trent Reznor’s been taking off from Nine Inch Nails, there’s been at least two major projects at work: his project How To Destroy Angels with wife Mariqueen Maandig and collaborator Atticus Ross and, now apparent, a job scoring David Fincher’s forthcoming flick “The Social Network,” also with Ross.

Reznor posted the news on his blog yesterday:

David Fincher started inquiring about my interest in scoring his upcoming film, The Social Network. Yeah, the movie about the founding of Facebook. I’ve always loved David’s work but quite honestly I wondered what would draw him to tell that story. When I actually read the script and realized what he was up to, I said goodbye to that free time I had planned… Months later, I’m happy to tell you we’re nearing the completion of this and I couldn’t be happier with how it’s turned out.

He went on to say that he and Ross are near completing the project, and will soon be chopping down their favorite compositions for “a satisfying record (or two).”

The film opens on Oct. 1, with the album out “a couple weeks” before that.

“Speaking of the film… it’s really f*cking good. And dark!” Reznor said.

The Aaron Sorkin-penned script follows the genesis of Facebook’s development, with Jessie Eisenberg (“Zombieland”) playing founder Mark Zuckerberg.