Trent Reznor releases three more songs from ‘Gone Girl’ soundtrack

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross released the first full track to arrive from the “Gone Girl” score, and today three more songs showed up.

“Just Like You,” “Sugar Storm” and “Background Noise” join “The Way He Looks At Me,” which was released late last week.

The full set goes up via digital retail next week, on Sept. 30; Reznor's Nine Inch Nails website his ongoing pre-sales going on for a vinyl release of the score, which will arrive some time before the end of the year.

We're getting a chilly, dreamy “Twins Peak” vibe, do you like what you hear?

“Gone Girl” is the third score Reznor and Ross have done for a David Fincher movie, after Academy Award-winning “The Social Network” and “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.”

“Gone Girl” is in theaters on Oct. 3.

(via NPR)

Here is the complete tracklist for the “Gone Girl” soundtrack:

Gone Girl Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. What Have We Done To Each Other?

2. Sugar Storm

3. Empty Places

4. With Suspicion

5. Just Like You

6. Appearances

7. Clue One

8. Clue Two

9. Background Noise

10. Procedural

11. Something Disposable

12. Like Home

13. Empty Places (Reprise)

14. The Way He Looks At Me

15. Technically, Missing

16. Secrets

17. Perpetual

18. Strange Activities

19. Still Gone

20. A Reflection

21. Consummation

22. Sugar Storm (Reprise)

23. What Will We Do?

24. At Risk