Trent Reznor reveals new, non-Nine Inch Nails band: How to Destroy Angels

04.29.10 8 years ago

A couple days after a mysterious 40-second video and website made the rounds, it has been revealed that Trent Reznor is behind the moniker How to Destroy Angels.

He and his wife and West Indian Girl frontlady Mariqueen Maandig are the only confirmed collaborators on the project, which seems to be industrial-influenced and synth heavy. A simple message has been reported:
“Self-titled 6-track EP out this summer. Exact date TBA.”

A woman’s hand — puportedly Maandig’s — can be seen in the vdeo sliding over a nob and a ribbon on a sound machine.

Early this year, the Nine Inch Nails frontman said he was planning two projects this year — one NIN, one not. “2010 has a number of things planned including new material from nine inch nails and something else that isn’t nine inch nails. I am in a state of rediscovery and reinvention that feels unfamiliar, unsure and exactly what I need,” he posted on his website.

Oh, and in our seeking to find answers to who How to Destroy Angels was, we re-discovered that it’s the title of a Coil album, too. Remember them?

Nine Inch Nails is not disbanded as a project, but is on indefinite hiatus from the road.

