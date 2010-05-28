Trent Reznor’s How to Destroy Angels releasing debut EP for free

Trent Reznor’s new project How to Destroy Angels is releasing its debut effort, an EP, for free on Tuesday (June 1).
Those who “pre-order” the set will get a free download of one of the tracks, “The Believers,” now, with the remaining set to be sent directly to one’s inbox the day after Memorial Day. The CD version will be out on July 6, with vinyl to follow at some later date, via Reznor’s own Null label.
Two other songs we’ve already previewed here — “A Drowning” and “The Space in Between” — will be included, featuring mostly Reznor’s wife and recording partner Mariqueen Maandig on vocals. “The Believers,” however, has less of her, and more marimba. Just what you wanted.
How to Destroy Angels is rounded out by Atticus Ross.
Reznor has been all about free music since leaving Interscope: his last two albums under the Nine Inch Nails name, 2008’s “The Slip” and “Ghosts I-IV” were released for free as well.
Reznor’s wife is shit hot! But Nine Inch Nails will be a tough act to follow. Perhaps the best band of the 90’s along with Metallica and Nirvana.
Well that is a large (and somewhat retarded) call Colbert, given that both those bands had numerous number ones and NIN had perhaps one hit most people knew (that was not given that much radio play).
yeah thats right ASD- lets measure the worth of a band by comparing how many people can regurgitate their sh*tty song lyrics. Trent Reznor’s creation of NIN was the best thing to ever happen to music. Let me guess, I bet you like The Beatles and Skynard as well huh?
It’s not about hits, it’s about the quality of the music and NIN had so many great songs. Now that I think of it Radiohead is perhaps a better 90’s band than Metallica, since most of Metallica’s best work came in the 80’s.
I’m calling BULLSHIT, I went to some NIN concerts in the 90s and NO ONE WAS THERE. NIN never sells out it shows. Why? Because their music is CRAP.
Ah, anecdotal evidence.
Roni Hi. Um. LOL.. Let’s measure the worth of music by how many people enjoyed it (therefore becoming popular). Since you bring the Beatles up, yeah, they have (and will continue to) entertain millions upon millions of people. Why? BECAUSE THEY WROTE ENTERTAINING SONGS! If a lot of people listen to something, USUALLY, it’s because they enjoy it. Not many people listen to NIN.. why? BECAUSE IT’S KIND OF CRAP! NIN is pretentious, self-indulgent and frankly, most of the time, downright depressing. And the people that do listen to them, (I get the feeling) mostly do, partially because they are obsessed with Reznor. NIN is too gay to be metal and too bland to be experimentally cool and now that Rez is older, (surprise, surprise) most of their fan base is walking as he is no longer attractive to them.