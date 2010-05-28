Trent Reznor’s How to Destroy Angels releasing debut EP for free

Trent Reznor’s new project How to Destroy Angels is releasing its debut effort, an EP, for free on Tuesday (June 1).

Those who “pre-order” the set will get a free download of one of the tracks, “The Believers,” now, with the remaining set to be sent directly to one’s inbox the day after Memorial Day. The CD version will be out on July 6, with vinyl to follow at some later date, via Reznor’s own Null label.

Two other songs we’ve already previewed here — “A Drowning” and “The Space in Between” — will be included, featuring mostly Reznor’s wife and recording partner Mariqueen Maandig on vocals. “The Believers,” however, has less of her, and more marimba. Just what you wanted.

How to Destroy Angels is rounded out by Atticus Ross.

Reznor has been all about free music since leaving Interscope: his last two albums under the Nine Inch Nails name, 2008’s “The Slip” and “Ghosts I-IV” were released for free as well.