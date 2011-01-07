Trent Reznor set to score Fincher’s ‘Dragon Tattoo’

This is one of those stories where no one’s going to act terribly surprised by the news, but it’s nice to get it confirmed and official.
Trent Reznor will be scoring David Fincher’s next film, “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.”
That’s one of those sentences that just plain makes sense. I was surprised when they hired him for “The Social Network,” but his score for that film is great, and a real confirmation of Reznor as someone who should be working on films. If he knocked an unlikely fit like the story of a bunch of Harvard kids inventing Facebook out of the park, imagine what he’s going to do with a story about criminal conspiracy and missing persons and old mysteries and murder and blackmail and rape and darkness. Trent Reznor composing the Lisbeth Salander theme is one of the reasons to look forward to a movie theater this year. I look at Lisbeth, and I imagine that she’s always hearing something in her head that sounds like a Trent Reznor album anyway. It’s perfect.
Right now, I think film composition is one of those arts where new blood is incredibly important. The guys who are the most vital and interesting right now are guys who haven’t been doing for decades and decades and decades, but who are still fairly new to it. The work that Clint Mansell did on “Black Swan” last year, for example, is a remarkable piece of deconstruction as well as arrangement and composition, and it’s impressive as a piece of scholarly work on “Swan Lake” even removed from how well it works as complement to Darren Aronofsky’s film.
With Reznor’s work, in collaboration with Atticus Ross, I feel like David Fincher unlocked something that’s brewing in Reznor’s work as long as I’ve been a fan. I still remember the first time my buddy Keven played me “Pretty Hate Machine.” It was one of the most extreme industrial sounds I’d ever heard, and my first reaction was almost complete rejection. And yet I was compelled to play it again. And again. And eventually heard past the noise and the almost abrasive physically assaultive qualities of it to the composition, and that’s what won me over. Reznor’s always written film music… it’s just that no one was making the movies to go along with it. “Se7en” feels like a movie that could have been scored by Reznor. So does “Fight Club.” Each of those movies have great work in them already, by Howard Shore and the Dust Brothers respectively, but you look at the visual palette and the subject matter, and absolutely I can imagine the sounds of Nine Inch Nails playing under all of that imagery.
I’m in the same camp as many people in that I don’t think it’s the most artistically challenging moment of Fincher’s career for him to adapt this book to the screen when the Swedish version with Noomi Rapace is still so fresh and the books are still on the charts. But the film’s being made, and since that’s the case, I am interested in the choices they’re making for this version, and everything so far is pretty compelling. Fincher thinks the world of Rooney Mara. It was obvious both times we’ve spoken about her this past year. And Daniel Craig is a great choice for Mikael Blomkvist, the male lead. Smart. Weathered. Visually, the pair of them are so striking that I can understand what Fincher is planning. And with Reznor onboard as well now, I think it’s safe to say that I’m equally interested in hearing the film as seeing it.
“The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” arrives in theaters December 21, 2011.
The opening titles to Se7en were scored to (a remix of) Reznor. That’s the good stuff we want to hear in Dragon Tattoo.
Anyone who uses the word ‘remake’ will be beaten repeatedly about the head, face and neck.
Does it make you angry every time someone does that? Each time remaking you mad all over again?
This is kind of surprising though. So awesome! Like the kind of thing you think would be too good to keep happening.
Interesting news, I’m still a little on the fence about this version being made (I love the books and the Swedish adaptation to film). Still, I will absolutely check it out and hope that it’ll be wicked.
And they’re already trying to drum up publicity for the American remake, aren’t they? At the expense of the original Swedish version.
I smell the work of the Hollywood publicity machine here, all designed to make us look forward to a remake which will probably turn out to be a bomb.
It’s a separate adaptation of a popular novel, not a remake of a popular film. To think that any anticipation for this particular adaptation is artificial and entirely the product of a Hollywood publicity machine is terribly silly. The idea of putting a moratorium on any mention of a movie that people are in fact highly looking forward to out of some weirdly misplaced sense of respect for the [very good] Swedish film versions that have already received their US theatrical release is even sillier.
If anything, early news on this film capitalizes on the success of the really well liked and oscar-buzzy The Social Network. You cannot expect this film to be bad and to bomb based solely on the fact that you think that its existence is being mean to the Swedish adaptations. Both are allowed to exist, I’m sure, and the fact that the Swedish adaptations are good movies has no bearing on whether David Fincher and plenty of other talented people can make a good film as well.
Am of the opinion Reznor is a genius – a term I do not apply lightly. His Nine Inch Nails compositions combine terrific song hooks with disarmingly complex musical ideas. The songs live with as much immediacy today as when they were released; Reznor’s thoughts expand over time, grow richer and more deeply emotional. The line connecting rage with human emotion becomes more evident. Am crossing my fingers that the SOCIAL NETWORK score gets an Oscar nomination. Rarely does such a distinctive sound so organically connect and lead through a film’s progressive narrative the way Reznor’s does here.
Well, Matt, the reason I posted that is that the buzz is that the company behind the original “Dragon Tattoo” is also involved in the English-language version, so they want to focus attention on the new version at the expense of the new one – which is why they’re not pushing hard for awards for the Swedish version. Reportedly they hope the Swedish version won’t get nominated for Oscars as that would offer very stiff competition for the newer version. Those may just be rumors, but I have read comments along that line on the internet.
Personally, i hope Noomi Rapace gets nominated and that the Swedish version becomes the first foreign film to be nominated for Best Picture since “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”.
Sorry, that should have read “They want to focus attention on the new version at the expense of the older one”.
I honestly hadn’t considered the idea of any of the original films being open to any US awards. Not that they’re undeserving — it just hadn’t entered my mind. It would be very nice if Noomi Rapace received a nomination, she certainly deserves it.
With that said though — studio politics and the quality of this new film are completely separate issues. Same as to claim that it will bomb simply because you’re a fan of the other versions (and I’m a fan too) — it makes very little sense to me. It irked me because I see similar comments in probably every story that I see about this film and it’s as if those complaining are consciously ignoring the fact that there is genuine talent involved. Both adaptations can be good. Doesn’t seem like a big deal to me.