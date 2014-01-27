Trent Reznor tweets his rage after Grammys cut short closing number with QOTSA

Did you notice that Nine Inch Nails, Queens Of The Stone Age, Dave Grohl and Lindsey Buckingham”s Grammy-closing performance seemed cut short? It made it on our list of worsts from last night”s show and also landed on Trent Reznor”s sh*t list.

Following the performance, the Nine Inch Nails” leader tweeted this message to the Grammys: “Music’s biggest night…to be disrespected. A heartfelt F*CK YOU guys.”

Music’s biggest night… to be disrespected. A heartfelt FUCK YOU guys. – Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) January 27, 2014

The performance was supposed to be a medley of Nine Inch Nails” “Copy Of A” and Queens Of The Stone Age”s “My God Is The Sun,” the latter of which was interrupted by information about the show’s sponsors and screen credits. The three and a half hour long ceremony reportedly overran by 45 minutes.

We don”t expect this supergroup to reform for the Grammys ever again.