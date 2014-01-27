Trent Reznor tweets his rage after Grammys cut short closing number with QOTSA

#Queens of the Stone Age #Dave Grohl
01.27.14 5 years ago
Did you notice that Nine Inch Nails, Queens Of The Stone Age, Dave Grohl and Lindsey Buckingham”s Grammy-closing performance seemed cut short? It made it on our list of worsts from last night”s show and also landed on Trent Reznor”s sh*t list.
Following the performance, the Nine Inch Nails” leader tweeted this message to the Grammys: “Music’s biggest night…to be disrespected. A heartfelt F*CK YOU guys.”  

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The performance was supposed to be a medley of Nine Inch Nails” “Copy Of A” and Queens Of The Stone Age”s “My God Is The Sun,” the latter of which was interrupted by information about the show’s sponsors and screen credits. The three and a half hour long ceremony reportedly overran by 45 minutes.
We don”t expect this supergroup to reform for the Grammys ever again.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Queens of the Stone Age#Dave Grohl
TAGSdave grohlGrammys 2014Lindsey BuckinghamNINE INCH NAILSQUEENS OF THE STONE AGEtrent reznor

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP