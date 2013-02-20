Trent Reznor’s How to destroy angels__ announce tour, stream full album

Trent Reznor’s group How to destroy angels__, in preparation for the March 5 release of its debut full-length album ‘Welcom oblivion’ has been rolling out some promotional activity behind the release, namely a tour and an official stream of the new album.

And “rolling out,” that means in pieces. Today the band announced tour dates, and tour cities, but not venues, which they’ll be revealing tomorrow, adding mysteriously: “These are the only dates we have scheduled right now. To preemptively answer the ‘when are you coming to my city/country??’ questions: We just don”t know. Right now, the dates above are the only dates. There are some other announcements coming soon that will impact this as well…”

Maybe “other announcements” means there’s more festival appearances, since this week seems to be the week of all festival announcements. Or maybe Nine Inch Nails is putting out a covers set of How To Destroy Angels songs. Who knows.

Meanwhile, you can sample “Welcome oblivion” in its entirety via Pitchfork. It includes the cuts from the ” Check out the creepy, dark music video for “How Long” by Shynola, the London art collective which, on the flip side, was behind the totally amazing Coldplay vid for “Strawberry Swing.”

Here are the How to destroy angels__ tour dates, to be updated when venues arrive:

4.12 indio, ca [coachella]

4.13 las vegas, nv

4.17 monterey, ca

4.18 san francisco, ca

4.19 indo, ca [coachella]

4.21 denver, co

4.23 chicago, il

4.25 toronto, on

4.27 boston, ma

4.28 montclair, nj

4.29 new york, ny