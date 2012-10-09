Trent Reznor’s How To Destroy Angels drop first single from new EP

In between writing scores for David Fincher films like “The Social Network” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” forner Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor wants to remind you that he’s not done making dark, industrial-leaning rock music, and his new-ish band How To Destroy Angels have just dropped a new single, “Keep It Together.”

The project includes Reznor’s Oscar-winning composing partner Atticus Ross and his marriage partner Mariqueen Maandig. “Keep It Together,” the first single from their upcoming EP, “An Omen,” was released online this week.

The twitchy, glitchy “Keep It Together” sounds of a piece with latter-day NIN until Maandig offers up her delicate vocals. The “video” features an offscreen engineer (Reznor?) cueing up an old-fashioned reel-to-reel player and letting the song unspool the old-fashioned way.

Hear the song here:

Reznor previously noted on his Facebook page, “We are making some videos, we are going to be performing live, and that’s all the details I have for now on those matters.”

“An Omen” will be released November 13.