Trey Songz easily sings his way to No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200

With sales three times that of his closest competitor, Trey Songz will easily debut at No. 1 next week on the Billboard 200 with “Chapter 5.”

The title will also be the only album to surpass the 100,000 tally, as it is on track to sell up to 135,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double.

Former chart topper “Now 43” will remain at No. 2 with sales of around 50,000 copies. This week”s No. 1, 2 Chainz” “Based On A T.R.U. Story” drops to No. 3.

In addition to Songz” set, three other albums will crash into the Top 10: DJ Khaled”s “Kiss The Ring” will likely start at No. 4 with sales of 40,000-45,000; contemporary Christian band Tenth Avenue North at No. 8 with “The Struggle” with sales of up to 30,000; and Owl City with “The Midsummer Station” at No. 9 with sales of up to 28,000.

Maroon 5″s “Overexposed” will likely stay at No. 5 and Justin Bieber”s “Believe” at No. 6. Rick Ross”s “God Forgive, I Don”t” looks poised to fall from No. 3 to No. 7.

Adele”s “21” will likely drop two places to No. 8. Could this be its last week in the Top 10? The title has never dropped out of the top 10 since its February 2011 release.