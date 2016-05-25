Trial By Plastic: Jim Henson’s ‘The Dark Crystal’ Gets The Funko Pop! Treatment

Funko seems to have the rights to just about everything you love whether it's modern day superheroes and sci-fi or 80s classics. Now they've gone and transformed characters from Jim Henson and Frank Oz's The Dark Crystal.

Depending on what age you saw it, The Dark Crystal either mystified or terrified you. Or you could be like me who saw it much later in life than most of my generation and sat through it with my eyes really, really wide. Regardless, these new Funko Pop! figures capture the classic characters perfectly.

Relive the majestic tale of Jen the Gelfling on his quest to reclaim the final crystal shard from Aughra the astronomer! He's joined by Kira and her pet Fizzgig, and must face many challenges including The Chamberlain Skeksis and UrSol the Chanter! Make sure to search for the chase variant closed mouth Fizzgig! Collect the whole set this summer!

The email I have says they'll be available in July. Which is your favorite?

Jen

Kira and Fizzgig

Aughra

The Chamberlain Skeksis

UrSol The Chanter