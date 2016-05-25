Trial By Plastic: Jim Henson’s ‘The Dark Crystal’ Gets The Funko Pop! Treatment

05.25.16 2 years ago

Funko seems to have the rights to just about everything you love whether it's modern day superheroes and sci-fi or 80s classics. Now they've gone and transformed characters from Jim Henson and Frank Oz's The Dark Crystal.

Depending on what age you saw it, The Dark Crystal either mystified or terrified you. Or you could be like me who saw it much later in life than most of my generation and sat through it with my eyes really, really wide. Regardless, these new Funko Pop! figures capture the classic characters perfectly.

Relive the majestic tale of Jen the Gelfling on his quest to reclaim the final crystal shard from Aughra the astronomer! He's joined by Kira and her pet Fizzgig, and must face many challenges including The Chamberlain Skeksis and UrSol the Chanter! Make sure to search for the chase variant closed mouth Fizzgig! Collect the whole set this summer!

The email I have says they'll be available in July. Which is your favorite?

Jen

 

Kira and Fizzgig

 

Aughra

 

The Chamberlain Skeksis

 

UrSol The Chanter

Around The Web

TAGSFRANK OZfunkojim hensonpop vinylsthe dark crystal

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP