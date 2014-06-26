Triumph the Insult Comic Dog is the King of the World Cup

06.26.14 4 years ago

Oh, Triumph. Thank you for 17 years of pooping on foes. And thank you for this ultimate takedown of World Cup mania.

In this continuing series on “Conan,” Triumph the Insult Comic Dog is visiting various bars in New York and insulting every damn nation. Last night in the second installment, he took on Italy, the UK, Japan, and Cote d'ivoire. Newsflash: The English can be rough!

And in case you missed the first episode, please do yourself a favor and check this out.

Around The Web

TAGSCONAN O'BRIENtriumph the insult comic dogWORLD CUPWorld Cup 2014

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP