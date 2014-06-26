Triumph the Insult Comic Dog is the King of the World Cup

Oh, Triumph. Thank you for 17 years of pooping on foes. And thank you for this ultimate takedown of World Cup mania.

In this continuing series on “Conan,” Triumph the Insult Comic Dog is visiting various bars in New York and insulting every damn nation. Last night in the second installment, he took on Italy, the UK, Japan, and Cote d'ivoire. Newsflash: The English can be rough!

And in case you missed the first episode, please do yourself a favor and check this out.