Triumph the Insult Comic Dog goes on ‘The Late Show,’ shows off his dog porn collection

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and his endless supply of cigars went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night to promote his 2016 Election Special on Hulu. Like most of Triumph's late night talk show appearances, he kept the host on his toes.

In one segment, Triumph showed off all the (fake) books he's been reading about the candidates to better familiarize himself with their platforms. Jeb Bush's book cover contained a swear word that Colbert clearly wasn't expecting to see, and initially unsure how to deal with.

But before that, Triumph showed off the dog porn photos he's been sending to reviewers of his special, as a reward for their kind words. You might recognize the name of one of those reviewers (even though the name of the outlet he writes for got bungled just a bit).

I was somehow able to get an exclusive quote from Alan Sepinwall about the whole thing.

“For the record, I was already planning on reviewing the special before Triumph started tweeting dog porn pictures to critics,” Sepinwall told me. “Had I known he was going to send me one of a dog in a thong, I might have reconsidered the whole endeavor.”