'Tron Legacy,' 'Alice in Wonderland' and 'Scott Pilgrim' qualify for Visual Effects Oscar

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the 15 semifinalists for the best visual effects Oscar today.  In early January, the members of the Academy”s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee will narrow the list to seven.

All members of the Visual Effects Branch will be invited to view 15-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films on Thursday, January 20. Following the screenings, the members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

“Alice in Wonderland”
“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader”
“Clash of the Titans”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1”
“Hereafter”
“Inception”
“Iron Man 2”
“The Last Airbender”
“Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief”
“Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time”
“Scott Pilgrim vs the World”
“Shutter Island”
“The Sorcerer”s Apprentice”
“Tron: Legacy” 
“Unstoppable”

With such an impressive list who do you think makes the cut and who doesn’t?

