â€¨’Tron Legacy,’ ‘Black Swan’ and ‘True Blood’ lead Art Director’s Guild nominees

The prestigious Art Director’s Guild of America announced the nominees for their 2010 Awards this morning and on the movie side there were absolutely no surprises. Every expected best picture contender made the cut with guild’s three categories (Period Film, Fantasy Film, Contemporary Film) with only the animated “Toy Story 3,” “Winter’s Bone” and “The Kids Are All Right” failing to get recognized. Unfortunately, the surplus of nods make it hard to determine who will make the Academy Awards cut of just five honorees, but “Black Swan,” “Inception,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “True Grit” are prime contenders.

On the television side, there were some noteworthy surprises including the first nomination for “Conan” on TBS, a nod for the critically lambasted “Outsourced” and the strange nomination for the 67th Golden Globe Awards (the set is about the size of most people’s living rooms, if that and looks the same every year).

The ADG Awards will be handed out on Feb. 5.

A complete list of all the nominees is as follows:

PERIOD FILM

“True Grit”

Production Designer: Jess Gonchor

“The King’s Speech”

Production Designer: Eve Stewart

“Shutter Island”

Production Designer: Dante Ferretti

“Robin Hood”

Production Designer: Arthur Max

“Get Low”

Production Designer: Geoffrey Kirkland

FANTASY FILM

“Alice in Wonderland”

Production Designer: Robert Stromberg

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 1”

Production Designer: Stuart Craig

“Inception”

Production Designer: Guy Hendrix Dyas

“Tron: Legacy”

Production Designer: Darren Gilford

“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader”

Production Designer: Barry Robison

â€¨CONTEMPORARY FILM

“Black Swan”

Production Designer: Therese DePrez

“The Social Network”

Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

“The Fighter”

Production Designer: Judy Becker

“The Town”

Production Desinger: Sharon Seymour

“127 Hours”

Production Designer: Suttirat Larlarb

NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN IN TELEVISION FOR 2010

SINGLE CAMERA TELEVISION SERIES

“Mad Men”

Episode: “Public Relations”

Production Designer: Dan Bishop

“True Blood”

Episode: “Trouble”

Production Designer: Suzuki Ingerslev

“Tudors”

Episode: #407

Production Designer: Tom Conroy

“24”

Episode: “4:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M.”

Production Designer: Carlos Barbosa

“Glee”

Episode: “Britney/Brittany”

Production Designer: Mark Hutman

TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINI-SERIES

“Secrets in the Wall”

Production Designer: Robb Wilson King

“Revenge of the Bridesmaids”

Production Designer: Marcia Hinds



EPISODE OF A HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA TELEVISION SERIES

“Modern Family”

Episode: “Halloween”

Production Designer: Richard Berg

“30 Rock”

Episode: “Live Show”

Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Teresa Mastropierro, Peter Baran

“Outsourced”

Episode: “Home for the Diwalidays”

Production Designer: Joseph P. Lucky

“United States of Tara”

Episode: “Trouble Junction”

Production Designer: Cabot McMullen

“Community”

Episode: “Basic Rocket Science”

Production Designer: Derek R. Hill

EPISODE OF A MULTI-CAMERA VARIETY, OR UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“Saturday Night Live”

Episode: HOST – “Betty White with Jay-Z”

Production Designer: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph DeTullio

“How I Met Your Mother”

Episode: “Natural History”

Production Designer: Stephan G. Olson

“Hell’s Kitchen”

Episode: 810

Production Designer: John Janavs

“Conan”

Episode: #1.1

Production Designer: John Shaffner & Joe Stewart

“Two and a Half Men”

Episode: “Hookers, Hookers, Hookers”

Production Designer: John Shaffner

AWARDS, MUSIC or GAME SHOWS

82nd Annual Grammy Awards

Production Designer: David Rockwell

2010 MTV Video Music Awards

Production Designer: Florian Wieder

62nd Prime Time Emmy Awards

Production Designer: Steve Bass

67th Golden Globe Awards

Production Designer: Brian J. Stonestreet

Super BowL XLIV

Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers

COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS

MILK

Commercial: “The Dentist”

Production Designer: Jeffrey Beecroft

FARMERS INSURANCE

Commercial: “Frozen Pipes”

Production Designer: Ken Averill

CAPITAL ONE

Commercial: “Rapunzel”

Production Designer: Jeremy Reed

FORD FIESTA

Commercial: “Launch”

Production Designer: Floyd Albee

DOS EQUIS

Commercial: “Ice Fishing”

Production Designer: Jesse E. Benton