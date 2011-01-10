‘Tron Legacy,’ ‘Inception’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire’ top VES Awards nominees

The Visual Effects Society announced the nominees for the 9th Annual VES Awards this morning and as expected, “Inception” and “Tron: Legacy” lead the way among the movie nominees. Television were surprisingly dominated by “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Pacific” with five and three nods respectively. Animated features are spread out across the board with multiple nominations for “Tangled,” “How To Train Your Dragon,” “Shrek Forever After” and “Toy Story 3.” “World of Warcraft” and “Halo: Reach” were the top honorees in the video game categories.

The 9th Annual VES Awards will take place on Tuesday, February 1, 2011 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will air exclusively on Reelz Channel Saturday,

February 19, 2011 at 10p ET/PT with encore presentations throughout February.

Apologies to all the great artists who worked on each project, but the massive number of nominees (as evidenced by most movie credits) means only the project is listed among the announced 24 categories below.

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Visual-Effects Driven Feature Motion

Picture

“Inception”

“Iron Man 2”

“Tron: Legacy”

“Alice In Wonderland”

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Feature Motion Picture

“Green Zone”

“SALT”

“Hereafter”

“Black Swan”

“Robin Hood”



Outstanding Animation in an Animated Feature Motion Picture



“Tangled”

“Toy Story 3”

“How To Train Your Dragon”

“Shrek Forever After”

“Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Broadcast Miniseries, Movie or a Special

“Last Day of the Dinosaurs”

“Inside The Perfect Predator”

“The Pacific”

“Prep and Landing: Operation Secret Santa”

“America – Story of US”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Broadcast Series

“Caprica”

“No Ordinary Family”

“V”

“The Event”

“Stargate Universe”



Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Broadcast Program

“The Walking Dead”

“Human Target”

“Undercovers”

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Lost”

Outstanding Achievement in an Animated Short

“Looney Tunes – Coyote Falls”

“Day & Night”

“Paths of Hate”

“Tick Tock Tale”

“Cat Shit One – The Animated Series”



Outstanding Visual Effects in a Live Action Commercial

Wrigley’s 5 Gum – “React”

DirectTV “Ice Cream”

Barclaycard Rollercoaster

“Halo: Reach”

Verizon – “Towers”



Outstanding Animated Commercial

“World of Warcraft”

“Dane’s Inferno: Hell Awaits”

Target “A Better Bullseye”

Andrex

Cadbury’s Spot V Stripes

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

City of Ruins

King Kong 360 3D

Flight of the Dragon

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

Outstanding Real-Time Visual Effects in a Video Game

“StarCraft II”

“Need for Speed”

“Halo: Reach”

“Kinectimals”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Video Game Trailer

“World of Warcraft”

“Star Wars: The Force Unleashed”

“Star Wars: The Old Republic 2”

“Deus Ex: Human Revolution”

Outstanding Animated Character in a Live Action Feature Motion Picture

“Chronicles Of Narnia: Voyage Of The Dawn Treader” –Reepicheep

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1” – Dobby

“Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore” – Kitty Galore

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1” – Kreacher

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

“Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole” – Digger

“How to Train Your Dragon” – Toothless

“Tangled” – Rapunzel

“Megamind” – Minion



Outstanding Animated Character in a Broadcast Program or Commercial

Citron C3 The Spacebox – Citro

Cadbury – Freida Steer

“Prep and Landing: Operation Secret Santa” – Lanny

Logitech – Robot



Outstanding Animated Character in a Video Game

“Halo: Reach” – Kat

“Kinectimals” – Cub

“Starcraft II” – Sarah Kerrigan



Outstanding Effects Animation in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

“Shrek Forever After”

“How To Train Your Dragon”

“Legend of the Guardians: THe Owls of Ga’Hoole”

“Toy Story 3”

Outstanding Created Environment in a Live Action Feature Motion Picture

“Iron Man 2” – Stark Expo

“Tron Legacy” – Disc Game

“Inception” – Paris Dreamscape

“Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” – Sand Room

Outstanding Created Environment in a Live Action Broadcast Program

“Boardwalk Empire” – Boardwalk

“The Event” – To Keep Us Safe

“The Pacific” – The Battle of Iwo Jima

“Boardwalk Empire” – Family Limitation

Outstanding Models & Miniatures in a Feature Motion Picture

“Shutter Island” – Ward-C Int./Ext. Lighthouse Int./Ext.

“Iron Man 2” – Hammer Military Drones

“The Expendables” – The Palace Explodes

“Inception” – Hospital Fortress Destruction

Outstanding Models & Miniatures in a Broadcast Program or Commercial

“Family Guy” – Brian Griffin’s House of Payne

“Boardwalk Empire” – The Ivory Tower

Outstanding Compositing in a Feature Motion Picture

“Tron: Legacy”

“Alice in Wonderland” – Stolen Tarts

“Inception”

“Hereafter” – Tsunami Sequence

Outstanding Compositing in a Broadcast Program or Commercial

Drench Cubehead

“Boardwalk Empire” – Episode 1

Travelers “Watering Hole”

“The Pacific” – Peleliu landing

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project



“LOOM”

“Time For Change”

“Das Tub”

“Nuisible(s)”

