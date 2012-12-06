‘Tron’ sequel coming back online at Disney

#Disney #Jeff Bridges
12.06.12 5 years ago 2 Comments

Disney

The third installment of the “Tron” franchise is back online at Disney.

The studio is in talks with screenwriter Jesse Wigutow (“Eragon”) to write the latest draft of the script, and new Disney CEO Alan Horn is making the film more of a priority, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While plot elements are being kept under wraps, it will presumably pick up where 2010’s “Tron Legacy” — a two-decades-later sequel to the 1982 original “Tron” —  left off. 

Oscar winner Jeff Bridges (“Crazy Heart”) starred in both films as the rogue computer programmer Flynn. “Legacy” also starred Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde, but it’s not known who will return for the threequel.

“Legacy” grossed a decent, but unspectacular, $400 million worldwide

Wigutow and Disney are already working together on two projects: An adaptation of “Peter and the Starcatchers,” and a film called “Parallel.”

“Legacy” director Joseph Kosinski is attached to return for the sequel. He recently wrapped production on the sci-fi epic “Oblivion,” starring Tom Cruise, Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough and Morgan Freeman.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Jeff Bridges
TAGSDISNEYGARRETT HEDLUNDJEFF BRIDGESJOSEPH KOSINSKIolivia wildeTronTron: Legacy

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP