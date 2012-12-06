‘Tron’ sequel coming back online at Disney

Disney

The third installment of the “Tron” franchise is back online at Disney.

The studio is in talks with screenwriter Jesse Wigutow (“Eragon”) to write the latest draft of the script, and new Disney CEO Alan Horn is making the film more of a priority, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While plot elements are being kept under wraps, it will presumably pick up where 2010’s “Tron Legacy” — a two-decades-later sequel to the 1982 original “Tron” — left off.

Oscar winner Jeff Bridges (“Crazy Heart”) starred in both films as the rogue computer programmer Flynn. “Legacy” also starred Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde, but it’s not known who will return for the threequel.

“Legacy” grossed a decent, but unspectacular, $400 million worldwide

Wigutow and Disney are already working together on two projects: An adaptation of “Peter and the Starcatchers,” and a film called “Parallel.”