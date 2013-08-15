‘Tron: Uprising’ and ‘The Simpsons’ among early Emmy winners

(CBR)

The first round of this year”s Emmys has been awarded, with animated series including Adventure Time, Tron: Uprising and The Simpsons among those scoring honors.

The winners of the juried categories were announced Wednesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, with six winners for outstanding individual achievement in animation: Andy Ristaino (character design, Adventure Time), Alberto Mielgo (art direction, Tron: Uprising), Andy Bialk (character design, Dragons: Riders of Berk), Paul Wee (character animation, The Simpsons‘ latest “Treehouse of Horror” episode), and two winners from the Mickey Mouse short “Croissant de Triomphe” – Jenny Gase-Baker (background paint) and Joseph Holt (art direction).

Rather than the traditional nomination process, the juried awards are decided by a panel of peers in the relevant categories, with an award coming only by a unanimous vote. They”ll be presented Sept. 15 at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which airs Sept. 21 on the new FXX network (FX”s comedy-centric spinoff). The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 22, and aired live on CBS.

Here”s “Croissant de Triomphe” in full: