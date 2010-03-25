‘True Blood’ begins a teaser poster countdown

03.26.10 8 years ago

 Credit HBO’s “True Blood” with finding new ways to drag out the excruciating anticipation for fans. 

In addition to the previously announced series of weekly “Waiting Sucks” teaser videos released on HBO on Sundays and online on Mondays, HBO will present one new teaser poster per week for 12 weeks.
The network says the posters will target the vampire soap’s core fans and will be available on the HBO “True Blood” website and on the show’s Facebook page. 
All of the different teases are, of course, just counting down the days to the Season Three premiere on June 13
Check out the first teaser poster:

