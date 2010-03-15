‘True Blood’ bites back in June

HBO has finally announced a premiere date for the heavily anticipated third season of the Southern Gothic vampire soap opera “True Blood.”
The premium cable network has set Sunday, June 13 for the return of the drama which went from cult favorite to genuine ratings sensation in its second season.
In its second season finale, “True Blood” drew 5.1 million viewers, the show’s biggest audience behind only a late August episode that drew 5.3 million. For the season, “True Blood” averaged roughly 12 million viewers per week including premiere numbers, additional telecasts, DVR playback and on-demand.
There will be plenty of new faces of the show’s third season, including  Joe Manganiello, Brit Morgan, Denis O’Hare, Kevin Alejandro, Alfre Woodard, Theo Alexander, Grant Bowler, Lindsay Pulsipher, Cooper Huckabee and J. Smith-Cameron.
After winning a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding New Program of the Year last year, as well as a Golden Globe win for star Anna Paquin, “True Blood” has already had a series of breakthrough nominations in 2010. In addition to a second straight Best Drama Series Golden Globe nomination, “True Blood” picked up series nods from the Producers Guild, the Screen Actors Guild, plus a Writers Guild episode nomination.

