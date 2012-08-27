Watch: ‘True Blood’ finale bonus scene ends with Season 6 tease

#True Blood
08.27.12 6 years ago

Curious what happened with Jason and the vampires after the elevator doors closed?

Now you don’t have to wonder, as the much-touted bonus scene from last night’s Season 5 finale is available for your viewing pleasure below.

In addition to a little flirtatious interplay between Tara (Rutina Wesley) and Pam (Kristin Bauer van Straten), expect to get a brief glimpse inside a blood-splattered Jason’s (Ryan Kwanten) tortured thought process – not to mention a tease of what’s in store for next season.

So, what do you know about Warlow?

Note: You can read Geoff Berkshire’s recap of the Season 5 finale here.

After watching the scene below, let us know what you think in the comments.

