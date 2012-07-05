B+

Listen: Iggy Pop and Best Coast combine for new ‘True Blood’ tune

#Best Coast #True Blood
07.05.12 6 years ago

The folks over at “True Blood” had the ingenuity to combine Nick Cave with Neko Case for one of the show’s songs before, and so music supervisor Gary Calamar tried to step up to the plate again for another masterful combo, and with an original song to boot.

The result is rock legend Iggy Pop and Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino combining for “Let’s Boot and Rally,” for the episode “Boot and Rally” airing on July 8 this weekend. Sexy vampires will be able to do what sexy vampires do to the strains of more Iggy and less Best Coast, but that’s no problem. Calamar and James Combs’ songwriting feels like a simple commotion, and it makes me want to shimmy. And seek blood.

Check out the whole story of the get-together and stream the track at KCRW, where Calamar works when he’s not finding music that sounds like a clingy, lace dress for “True Blood.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best Coast#True Blood
TAGSbest coastBethany Cosentinoboot and rallyIggy popLets Boot and RallyTRUE BLOOD

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP