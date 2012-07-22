‘True Blood’ recap: Roman’s fate revealed ‘In the Beginning’

At this point I’m not sure I could tell the difference between watching “True Blood” and banging my head against a wall. This season is drowning in a storm of terrible storylines and the repetitiveness of so much of it (especially what’s happening with Terry, Lafayette, Sam and Alcide) is downright numbing. Isn’t “True Blood” supposed to be a fun, sexy, spooky soap? Because right now it’s none of those things.
But we did make some seemingly significant progress in two areas this week — the Vampire Authority reached a whole new level of crazy, and the hate crime gang was (unfortunately) unmasked for their close-up — so the episode wasn’t running in place for the full hour. Just most of it.
Let’s break it down:
The Good (What worked)
– Even by recent “True Blood” standards, “In the Beginning” was a massively disjointed mess. But once Salome shared the blood of Lilith with Bill, Eric, Russell and the surviving members of the Vampire Authority their scenes veered off in a weird and welcomely unpredictable direction. With Lilith’s blood acting as some form of vampire Ecstasy, the vampire crew paraded through streets (Eric even gave Bill a piggyback ride!) and ultimately descended on a karaoke club for a feeding frenzy.
Somehow the bloodbath resulted in the resurrection of Lilith herself in the au natural form of model-actress Jessica Clark. The moment was half Anne Rice’s “Queen of the Damned,” half Dario Argento’s “Mother of Tears” and altogether kind of awesome, especially after everything else we’d endured throughout the episode. “True Blood” is still good at creating these gonzo “WTF did I just see?” cliffhangers — and then totally ruining them when the mundane machinations of the plot kick in the following week. But for now we’ll classify this as “good,” or at least “better than the rest.”
– Jason’s realization that he interrupted Jessica mid-feeding and she doesn’t even know the guy’s name led to this exchange:
Jessica: “I suppose you know every cow you’ve eaten?”
Jason: “I’ve never f—ed a cow!”
And then Jason shot her in the head. That’s just a minor annoyance when you’re a vampire, but they might need some couples therapy after this.
– There’s nothing good about what’s happening with Sam, but it was at least a little funny to see Sam Trammell sniffing around the floor of the hospital.
The Bad (What didn’t work)
– Even though we didn’t see Roman explode into a puddle of goo last week, this week opened on the puddle of goo that used to be Roman. So that’s it for Chris Meloni, at least for now. Is it too soon to call that the worst use of a guest star ever on “True Blood”?
– Oh, Hoyt, you used to be so sweet. Apparently one reason he’s still on the show is to function as our window into the world of the hate group going around killing shifters, vamps or anything else supernatural they can find. We now know the group is just a bungling bunch of bigoted idiots who spew thinly veiled Fox News talking points like “lamestream media” and “it’s some sort of crime now being a regular old human!” Even though Hoyt always stood up to his equally prejudiced mom, he somehow falls right in step with these knuckleheads.
– “Suicide is for Muslims and you’re better than that, you’re a goddamn U.S. Marine!” No, Scott Foley, you’re better than this.
– It’s bad enough that they’ve completely isolated Lafayette from the rest of the show, but this week Jesus’ crazy brujo grandfather tied him to a chair and sewed his mouth shut. Did Nelsan Ellis do something to piss off the writing staff?
– Some things you just can’t unsee. Tara’s pole dancing is one of those things.
– Are we supposed to be concerned Sookie is trying to blow through her fairy powers so she won’t be magical anymore? Because after the repeated visits to Fairy Land this season it’s a little too easy to hope she succeeds.
– Were you wondering where Sheriff Dearborne (William Sanderson) disappeared to after retiring in season three? No? Yeah, me either.
– Since Alcide and Sookie isn’t going to happen anytime soon and we don’t have enough characters on the show already, Alcide gets a potential love interest in foxy werewolf girl Rikki (Kelly Overton). She’s been appearing on and off since the season premiere, but now that she’s wrestling with Alcide we’re officially supposed to care, or something.
– In other tedious werewolf news, aspiring pack leader JD tries to make Luna’s daughter drink vampire blood. And there is now a hole in the wall the shape of my head. Thanks, “True Blood”!
I agree it is bad, but I keep watching like a rubbernecker watching a traffic accident.
Do you think the Sheriff was brought back to be the Dragon of the Hate Group?
When the ex-sherrif opened his door I said to my wife “Ah, ok, there’s the dragon.” They didn’t bring William Sanderson back for a 3 minute scene with him blowing off Andy.
Whn the hate group numbskulls told Hoyt they had a surprise for him, wasn’t anyone else expecting Jessica to explode from wooden bullets in mid fight with Jason? I assumed they were taking Hoyt to atack Jessica as his initiation.
I like Tara’s storyline with Pam. It’s a pretty surprising direction for the Tara and Pam characters, as we slowly watch them form a bond.
I like the vampire authority storyline though I’ll admit it’s confusing me.
I’m lukewarm on Sookie’s story, though I kind of like the idea that she see’s a chance to be “normal”. However I think it’s pretty shortfighted of her to try to use up her powers, when of all the people in her town she tends to need protection more then anyone else. Her powers have saved her more then once.
Terry’s “Smoke monster” storyline annoys me and seems like filler. Also they need to stop calling it a smoke monster, if John Locke suddenly appears to engage in fisticuffs with Terry I will not be amused.
Andy is being given way too much screen time, I don’t see the appeal of his character, I really don’t. At least we don’t have to watch him strugge with hs V addiciton anymore.
I don’t care one little bit about the werewolf drama, though it’s slightly better then watching the were-panther pack from last year. Also everytime that little puppy appears my wife goes “aaawwww” which is cute.
I;ve noticed we’ve sene more Jason/Sookie itneraction this year, which I appreciate. The characters seem to be spread all over the place which gives the show a disjointed disconnected feeling as they go in all directions with their own seperate storylines.
I apologize for the typos at the end, the cursor was starting to disappear on me and I had trouble moving around to fix them.
Yeah, I suppose Andy will be in for a shock when he discovers Dearborne is the hate group leader (zzz…)
Biddle, I’d be truly surprised if they ever killed Jessica (and since she’s one of the most consistent characters I think it would be a mistake). I’m thinking it’s most likely the hate group targets her but Hoyt ultimately sacrifices himself to protect her. If she turns him into a vampire in return… ugh.
I agree the Stackhouse sibling relationship is still a highlight and Pam’s mothering of Tara has potential, but they’re squandering it at the moment to deal with lesser storylines.
I think it’s way, way better than last season. I actually care what happens.
Worst episode in a while!! Anyone else disturbed about seeing a young boy being fed on in the Karaoke bar? Apparently Tara still cries real tears as well?? I keep waiting each week for the season to get better….
Yeah – there was a lot of “child” violence this week between that (gruesome!) and the nearly avoided Emma/V incident
Chris Meloni? Really? I mean Really?
My only hope is that Lilith (who came up with that name by the way?) has some magical power that will resurrect him. What a waste. I can’t believe he would guest on TB for that mess of a role.
Lilith is from the bible – she was the first wife of Adam, but they didn’t get on – so God made him Eve…
When did sookie and Luna meet?? She acted like they are old friends.
Are we going to see Bill go bad? In a season 5 preview I saw Bill and Sookie together but I can’t really picture that happening if he is against mainstreaming etc.
Ha ha – me and my viewing buddies wondered that, too! I think it was one time when Luna came into Merlotte’s and that’s it
Actually thought that this was the most cohesive and personal episode of the season so far. I loved that they allowed everyone to breathe and just talk it out. Strange as it may seem, the wedding video tied it all together for me because everyone is looking for a fresh start or aiming to recapture something they no longer are. Sure there’s still a ton of work to do to rescue some of these storylines, but banging my head against the wall? Nope – this week was solid for me.
I’ve enjoyed this season more I think simply because they have removed the vampire drama from Sookie. The only storyline I’m digging is the Authority one.
Terry and Arlene just need to get offed in a tragic accident.
Watched this episode for the first time since the hash that was S2, and laughed my ass off through most of it. It is so so terrible, and so, so cheesy. My favorite parts: Godric as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s ghost (poor Godric; he was such a great character and now this) and Tara pole-dancing wearing Serena William’s body.
But the best bit was Bill screaming for Eric when Russell was attacking the council. Since when are they a couple? They’re actually kind of cute together. And surely Denis O’Hare knows he looks ridiculous in that wig and that Russell is miles below his true acting ability.
It is one of my favorite shows to watch, I am so deeply disappointed that something that should be all fun and entertainment would turn into a bad experience on Sunday night. My dad is Muslim and so is half of my family, none of my relatives ever have committed a suicide. This was truly an uncalled, ugly thing to say. The correct way of saying something like this would be to use the word terrorist.
With everything that we have going on already in the country, it truly is sad that one can’t even relax for an hour without being cautions/on guard of what may come next. Shame on writers or who ever it was who came up with that sentence.
Yeah, I too was offended by that phrase.
The worst part is that a lot of people don’t even realise there is a difference between being a muslim and being a terrorist. It is a shame.