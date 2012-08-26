‘True Blood’ season finale recap: ‘Save Yourself’

Alan Ball launched “True Blood” as a romantic horror show, laced with caustic wit and social satire (vampires were finally “coming out” of their coffins around the world, demanding equal rights). He gave us two (or arguably two and half) seasons of reliably entertaining summer escapism. And now Ball leaves “True Blood” in the worst state it has ever been: an overcrowded, emotionally empty, frustrating, convoluted, nonsensical mess.
Tonight’s chaotic fifth season finale was Ball’s swan song with the series (at least in full-time capacity) and carried his writing credit. Here was one last chance for Ball to play around with the characters, bring couples together or drive them apart, prove to us that “True Blood” still has some magic lurking under the shambles it has become. And what did we get? A big, fat middle finger to the fans, the cast and whoever else Ball’s ditching with his exit.
Alan Ball has left the building ladies and gentleman, and if you don’t get the message it’s time to follow him out the door, well, you’re just not paying attention. After all, the title of the episode was “Save Yourself.”
Writing on a weekly basis about “True Blood” this season has been an exercise in finding new ways to complain about the same problems. We all knew the Ifrit story was junk from the beginning (long before we knew it was even about an Ifrit), we wanted Pam and Tara’s newfound relationship to be explored in more than one or two scenes per episode segregated from the rest of the action, and we quickly caught on that the Vampire Authority wasn’t going to be a road worth taking, let alone worth hanging an entire season on. If you watch “True Blood” because you’re hooked on Sookie’s love life, you enjoy the characters bouncing off each other in fun and unpredictable ways, you love guest villains chewing the scenery, or you simply dig an unapologetic embrace of the “It’s Not TV, It’s HBO” philosophy toward sex scenes … this was not a season of “True Blood” for you.
So much of what once made the series a pleasure (guilty or not) has either vanished or dissolved into something resembling that gooey mess vampires leave behind when they’re staked. The gooey mess was all over tonight’s finale, which sent a number of vamps to their true death: Russell (staked by Eric before the opening credits in an exit far less thrilling than his burial at the end of season three), Rosalyn, Salome, Chelsea the Vampire Authority receptionist, any number of Vampire Authority guards (this really wasn’t a good week to work for the Authority) and ultimately Bill himself in the customary “super shocking!” season ending cliffhanger.
Wait, WHAT!? THEY KILLED BILL!? AND YOU’RE ONLY MENTIONING IT NOW?!? No, silly, they didn’t really kill Bill. Instead of trying to trick the audience into thinking he was dead until next season (like they did with Tara last year), the “True Blood” masterminds went ahead and gave us a sneak preview of the new Bill: emerging naked and blood soaked from the remains of the old Bill, who had slurped down Lilith’s blood moments before. There’s the major arc of the season right there: Bill’s transformation from the most sensitive, remorseful and valiant vampire Sookie Stackhouse had ever known into a fangs-out monster corrupted by a fanatical religion and what Pam informed us just last week was “nesting” behavior.
Why? Why do this to one of your main characters and the man established from the beginning as a soulmate for your heroine? Well, these days on “True Blood” the answer is rarely more thoughtful than “Why not?”
I’d guess Stephen Moyer isn’t really complaining. Bill may have appealed to the hardcore romantics, but when Alexander Skarsgard’s Eric arrived as the cocky bad boy alternative (with a heart of gold, encased in stone), it was pretty clear that Bill was kind of boring. He’d have funny lines here and there, and I always thought he had great, apparently very real, chemistry with Anna Paquin.
But “True Blood” is barely a show about relationships anymore. It’s about Big Crazy Things Happening, sometimes stretched out over far too many episodes (like the Ifrit or Sookie’s ongoing visits to Fairy Land), sometimes happening far too quickly to make any sense (Roman’s dead! Tara’s in love with Pam!). These Crazy Things are supposed to impact the relationships — shake them up, threaten them, strengthen them — but with the focus spread so thin over so many storylines and characters, that impact keeps getting smaller and smaller. And when you spend an entire season sending Bill on a downward spiral that makes no sense given everything we know about the character, and you don’t even let Sookie in on what’s happening until the season finale, how are we supposed to share in her emotional devastation?
Sorry, Sookie, we don’t get it either, but with no end in sight for this show someone decide Bill can’t always be trying to do the right thing for vampire kind. Time to try something else, like turning him into religious zealot and monstrous maniac!
Anyone can go completely insane on “True Blood” at any moment these days. I’m sure even Sookie will get her walk on the wild side before the series ends. There could be a danger in that, and it could even make the show the sort of sexy, frightening, complex soap it aspires to be. But as Ball departs, “True Blood” is just a cartoon. Jason sees visions of his dead parents urging him to kill vampires, Alcide gets high on vampire blood and pummels his way to Wolf Pack leader, Sheriff Andy becomes daddy to a litter of half-human/half-fairy babies, Luna might be dying after skinwalking her way through a live TV appearance as Steve Newlin, and Lafayette makes Cajun margaritas.
Does any of this bode well for season six?
There’s only one answer: Save yourself.
Nesting behavior was mentioned in season 1.
Complete trash.
Thank you for writing an honest review. Charlain Harris must be really embarrassed. All Alan had to do was follow the books…that’s all he had to do! You are so correct that it is emotionally empty. Charlain wrote fun, romantic stories that had their emotional ups and downs, Alan turned it into a very dark, silly, ADD mess.
At least follow from book 1 to 7 or 8 , but even charlaine’s last couple of books have sucked. I think both her and Allan ball are tired of the series so they just say “screw it”
Charlain Harris’ books are great, far superior to TB. Her latest books are as good as they’ve ever been. They just work as a series more than as stand-alones. When everything is revealed in Book 13, everyone who has criticized the last books will finally shut-up. Those books aren’t bad at all, the plots are simply more subtle and many readers still haven’t figured out what is really going on.
I’m not sure I’d agree, Geoff. Sure this was not the best season of True Blood (in reality they’re all pretty scattered), but I think this finale did a decent job of providing some closure. Good gore, a few decent developments (Para!) and they’ll maybe give Bill something to do.
Do I wish we never saw Alcide and the wolfpack, or Jason’s parents, or even Bill, ever again? Of course, but that’s just True Blood, right?
Our take on the finale and predictions for S6 here: [wp.me]
The ending to season three was Alan Ball’s middle finger, not this one. You do remember that it was so bad he felt he had to come on personally as soon as it aired and pimp season 4 (witches be coming!). He’d not done that before or since.
Not saying that this one was that great, but the season had a few redeeming moments, even the finale. Somehow they managed to make me not want to throw the remote at the screen when Tara appeared. They brought back Russell, even if they mostly squandered him and every other guest star this season. There was Jessica and her outfits, which were both always welcome. Finally, though the Vampire Authority story was nonsense, having Bill come out of it as the evil Big Bad leaves me hopeful for next season. Ever since Bill and Sookie have been separated, Bill has been less mopey and more interesting. Turning a good guy into the bad guy is a time honored tradition in TV that has often worked well. I just hope they let him take a shower. There were far too many gooed-out characters this season.
Pitiful review. Also, thanks for the spoiler alert, ass.
John, The title of the article was ‘season finale RECAP’… what more do you want?
Anyone who doesn’t have the sense to know that a review posted after a show has aired is going to involve spoilers is that word in their own right.
Why would you read a RECAP of a season finale without expecting spoiler alerts?
The title is Trueblood Season Finale Recap. Why on earth would you expect it to be spoiler free? Dumbass.
Hahahahha!! …RECAP RECAP RECAP… Genius
I think it was a very good season compared to last season until the finale. Last week’s episode was fantastic. This one was silly and just didn’t make sense.
Uh, didn’t anyone else notice that Bill’s storyline was ripped off almost entirely from Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Angel/Angelus plot? I suppose next year Bill will tear around doing horrible things (which still won’t make him interesting) and then go through the requisite brooding, horrible guilt and atonement until Sookie absolves him of all his sins because he’s “really good,” etc.
I guess BtVS has been relegated to the dark ages and is therefore ripe for such “homages.”
BtVS with Angel/Angelus wasn’t original. Good guys going bad has been always been a big thing and Sookie having sex with Bill didn’t turn him from good to bad (since they didn’t have sex this season). In fact, Bill did fairly well without Sookie for a while.
What show are YOU watching, cause its not True Blood! I admit that’s things got out of control, but in a good way! I loved every minute of it! I think you should get a new job or kill yourself!
Michael – “I think you should get a new job or kill yourself!” I want you to read that sentence you wrote and then ask yourself how much of your love for every minute of “True Blood” is based on a mental imbalance of some sort. Because if you think “I think you should get a new job or kill yourself!” is a form of discussion or discourse in any rational universe, you’re in need of help.
-Daniel
Did you really just tell somebody to commit suicide because they disagree with you about a television show?
You’re so deranged you could be a character on True Blood.
I have seen every single episode of True Blood so I can tell u guys that everything thats happening does make sense. I never ever for a second liked Bill and I always loved Erick so theres so suprise Bill is an ass. Look at what he did to Sookie please! Tara is a lesbo has always been and Pam also is a lesbo u can tell that from the beginning of the season by the way they act. This season was kind of boring, yes, but it had to be like that for us to understand who the vampires really are and who Bill really is! Bill used to hang out with drug addicted vampires in the beginning of the first season remember? Gotta watch all episodes to get it!
Watched every ep…this season was still a god awful mess with moments of brightness scattered about. We still dont know who the vamps are as evidenced by the fact that some were working with humans to kill other vamps – a big no no…while some are religions zealots and still others may be demons, faes, or part faes or whatever….Tara has NOT always been gay or bi, while Pam has, and Jessica inquiring about Tara’s “apparent” affection for her one week should not lead on to a full on romance the next…sloppy heavy handed writing is all over this season, and large parts of the last two (seasons 3 and 4). As a LOVER of the first two seasons of this show, I feel insulted by this season most of all.
After giving up on True Blood shortly into season one, I started watching this year just to check out Chris Meloni, and boy what a waste that was. I mostly disliked every episode of the first half. And then, strangely, I found it kinda fun over the second half and starting to get a tad invested. That is, until they ruined every bit of that goodwill with this complete disaster of a finale.
So they end last episode with a pretty tense cliffhanger that had me looking forward to this and IMMEDIATELY botch it, dispensing with Russell in no time at all, without bothering to actually wring an ounce of good drama from it. Perhaps the thing that annoyed me most was the COMPLETE lack of payoff on this Warlow thing. Was this even mentioned once? And yet was this not Sookie’s main thing to do this season? You’ve got to be kidding me. Awful.
Warlow was mentioned in the 90 second bonus scene. It pays to have HBOGO.
It’s Billith!
If the show had ended with Eric saying that, it might have redeemed the entire episode.
haha that’s a classic, Billith! & although I have nothing to say about the season this year (i thought it was great) if eric had said this that would have been hysterical!! lol I am just really such a die hard true blood fan. I love and have loved every past season but he billith thing is great hahaha
I liked this season very much. The only plot that bored me was the Infred. Russel and Rev. Newland dancing to Katy Perry is probley the funniest scene of the series for me. I hated the season finale last year and this one was streets ahead for me. This is my junk food and I’d rather the show go into a crazy campy direction than a will they? Won’t they? soapy romance. Thank you Alan Ball for 5 seasons of stupid fun.
The best thing that can be said for this entire season was that it restored Lafayette to the sassy comedic relief we loved in season one.
Him leading the peanut gallery during the birthing fairy babies scene was magnificent. The whole peanut gallery was magnificent, especially Drunk Lady with No Name Who I Think Slept with Andy under the Maenad’s Influence and Probably Had a Name Then or Even Now but I Forgot It.
The HBO GO clip they mentioned at the end (which should be free to anyone who has HBO) follows Jason and the vampire gang up the elevator after Sookie and Eric leave them. In a deleted scene, Jason’s parents urge him to kill all the vamps in the elevator. The scene continues with them exiting the elevator, and Jason says “I’m coming for you, Warlow!” to which Nora replies “Warlow? What do you know about Warlow?” End scene.
Usually the side plots merge into a greater plot by the end – the Obama-mask shooters of the shifters merged with Alcide & The Wolfpack and with Newlin & Russel, for example – but Terry’s Ifrit story and Lafayette’s trip to Mexico were completely worthless and served no greater point whatsoever. Complete wastes of time, when we could have (should have) been seeing more of Jessica’s Sorority Party House (which needs its own spinoff).
JESUS , why do you people give up the whole freakin thing . WARN a person you are going to tell them the whole friggin story !
Jami, you might want to think twice about reading a discussion called “season finale recap” if you’re worried about spoilers.
I actually think the ending of this finale made up for an otherwise very poor last three and a half or so seasons.
There was always something more going on with Bill than what we were told. I knew that he was a right sh-t from the beginning. & I’m glad that we’re seeing him from that angle instead of the mopy brooding craptastic-version-of-Angel mess that he’s so far been.
So can somebody give a summary of all the chicks that got naked/had sex scenes so I can just check those out? Thanks.
Can anyone explain what happened with Sookie and Jason in their car? Who was that random vampire that popped his head in? Was that supposed to be Erik? My wife and I both thought it was the Reverand. Also *SPOILER ALERT* in the books, Bill and Sookie do not wind up together. The idea that Bill becomes a religious psychopath is actually kind of intriguing. I liked the way the season ended, but overall the show has been a mess. They will never, and probably CAN’T ever, get back to the magic of those first seasons. I’ll still watch cuz I’m a sucker, no pun intended. Pam will always be the hottest cougar vampire ever, Jessica will be too damn cute, Lafayette will be fierce and hilarious and I’ll enjoy some of it. One things for sure, they made Tara bearable again. That in itself was possibly the best part of the season.
That was Erik alright. You could tell by the funny way he said please.
Why was there a ventalation system? Their vampires they do`nt need air right? I guess the prisoners do but does the system need to run through the whole complex? Did they build the complex or did they take over an exsisting place that already had the air vents? I really do`nt care just thought I would mention it.
A couple of things. Although there were claims that Paquin’s pregnancy wasn’t showing until the end of filming for Season, there were a heck of a lot of head shots, cut aways and belly covers this season. So, there’s one reason we didn’t see Sookie that much.
As for Bill… “valiant”??? Bill used his blood to trick Sookie into falling in love with him. Most of the time in the early seasons, he tried to control her. As for his downward spiral: that’s been happening a long time and I think Bell has shown fairly well how Bill is easily swayed by others because of his guilt and self-hatred.
Bill has always believed he was damned and has always been looking for a purpose — a reason for existing in his damned state (see all the flashbacks). He used to be friends with vampires who nested (so not a huge leap that to belong he might become part of one – especially after getting high off of magic Lilith blood). He had brutal, head-twisting sex with his maker (proof that he has a horrendous dark side… you know, if tricking Sookie into loving him by creating a blood bond wasn’t enough … essentially his blood being a date rape drug). Then we have this season. The opportunity to be something wanted, needed and not in the least bit guilty.
I think the progression is excellent in showing Bill exactly as he was and is. As for comparisons with Eric: Bill hated himself and what he is so much that he wouldn’t create a child. Eric didn’t want to do it, but when the time came took the obligation seriously. Bill? Dumped Jessica on Eric the first chance he had – his agenda too important than the life he took. I’m not saying that Bill was an inherently evil character. It’s obvious he wasn’t. But, he’s definitely has huge issues and his downward spiral makes sense given how easily he’s been manipulated by the AVL, Sophie Anne, his maker, et cetera.
I loved this season, ESPECIALLY the finale. It was OTT in the best possible way. It opened up the storylines so much. I actually think Ball did his successor a favor by basically giving him a two-season arc–the major storylines of vampire civil war/war with humans and Warlow/fairies won’t be resolved till season 6. I love it when shows get ambitious like this, and it makes Hudis’ job that much easier. While he’s figuring out the ropes he doesn’t have to come up with plot arcs from scratch, he can continue the arcs Ball left.
I agree the show writers try to service too many characters each season. I wish they had cut 1-2 subplots to increase coherence. Once the hate group and Ifrit stories were done, I really enjoyed the way all the remaining subplots began to converge at the end of the season–that was very satisfying.
Bill’s transformation did not seem at all implausible to me. He came to Bon Temps to abduct Sookie and give her to the queen. He was a villain. Along the way, he started to desire and care for her, but he’s never been a good guy, and certainly not Sookie’s soulmate. Lilith appealed to Bill because she offered him power and absolution for his sins. Of course he fell down the rabbit hole.
Write a comment…I loved this season, ESPECIALLY the finale. It was OTT in the best possible way. It opened up the storylines so much. I actually think Ball did his successor a favor by basically giving him a two-season arc–the major storylines of vampire civil war/war with humans and Warlow/fairies won’t be resolved till season 6. I love it when shows get ambitious like this, and it makes Hudis’ job that much easier. While he’s figuring out the ropes he doesn’t have to come up with plot arcs from scratch, he can continue the arcs Ball left.
I agree the show writers try to service too many characters each season. I wish they had cut 1-2 subplots to increase coherence. Once the hate group and Ifrit stories were done, I really enjoyed the way all the remaining subplots began to converge at the end of the season–that was very satisfying.
Bill’s transformation did not seem at all implausible to me. He came to Bon Temps to abduct Sookie and give her to the queen. He was a villain. Along the way, he started to desire and care for her, but he’s never been a good guy, and certainly not Sookie’s soulmate. Lilith appealed to Bill because she offered him power and absolution for his sins. Of course he fell down the rabbit hole.
It was an amazing season! It was unpredictable and that wonderful. Can not wait for next season !