‘True Blood’ sinks teeth into ‘The Wolverine’s’ Will Yun Lee

“True Blood” has big plans for Will Yun Lee in its seventh and final season. Deadline describes his just-announced role of Mr. Gus as, “a Japanese businessman living in Texas, whose bigger-than-life, urban cowboy demeanor nearly rivals the size of his large Stetsons. Gus is out for revenge and will stop at nothing to get it.”

Lee might be best known for films like “Total Recall” and “The Wolverine,” but he also has a long history of television work, including stints on “Hawaii Five-O” and “Witchblade.”

The seventh season of HBO”s “True Blood” debuts on June 22.