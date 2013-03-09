‘True Blood’ undergoes another show runner shakeup

The behind-the-scenes saga of “True Blood” continues, and is becoming nearly as juicy and convoluted as the show itself.

The HBO drama has seen a number of major shake-ups lately, and now there’s another big one to report.

Back in May of last year, creator-showrunner Alan Ball left the show in order to focus on the new Cinemax drama “Banshee,” and veteran writer-producer Mark Hudis stepped in as a replacement for the show’s upcoming sixth season.

However, Hudis’ tenure in the position didn’t last long, as it’s now being reported that he is being replaced himself. Writer-producer Brian Buckner will now act as showrunner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Buckner has been onboard “True Blood” since the first season.

“Mark Hudis has stepped down as showrunner of ‘True Blood’ to focus on development under his overall deal with the network,” a spokesperson for the premium cable network told THR.

Some critics and fans were unhappy with the state of the show at the end of season 5, but little is known about the plans for the Charlain Harris adaptation’s upcoming season.

“True Blood” stars Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley and Alexander Skarsgård.

The new season premieres June 9 on HBO.

Are you excited for the new season?