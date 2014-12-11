‘True Detective,’ ‘Birdman,’ ‘Orange’ earn 2015 Golden Globes nominations

Thursday morning, the mysterious Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its nominees for the 72nd Golden Globe Awards. A mix of television and film honors, the Globes are the major precursor to the Oscars (and a sweet half-birthday to next year”s Emmys). If an actor, actress, director, picture or TV show snagged a Globe, more often than not, he, she or it is on its way to a deluge of nominations.

Who made the cut? Movies like “Birdman,” “Boyhood,” and the “Imitation Game” topped the film nominees, while shows like “Transparent,” “House of Cards,” “True Detective,” and “Orange Is the New Black” walked away with a number of HFPA nods. Throughout the day we'll be offering reactions, analysis, and more about today's nominees.

Check out all the nominees in our gallery below. Which movies and shows will walk away victorious and which should just be happy for the nomination?

The 72nd Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, Jan. 11 and broadcast live at 8 PM EST on NBC.