“True Detective” confirms Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch and Kelly Reilly for Season 2

McAdams will play Ani Bezzerides, a Ventura County Sheriff”s detective. Kitsch will play a CHP motorcycle officer. And Reilly, the recent star of ABC”s “Black Box,” will play Vince Vaughn”s wife. PLUS: See Colin Farrell with a mustache and a bit of a paunch on the “True Detective” set.

Check out Billy Crystal and Josh Gad in FX”s “The Comedians”

FX has released five promo videos for its comedy about comedians making a comedy.

Budweiser ditching Clydesdales for Super Bowl ads

Instead of focusing on horses, Budweiser will try to lure younger beer drinkers with an emphasis on Jay-Z and craft beers.

Nick Offerman gets a Netflix standup special

The “Parks and Rec” star”s “Nick Offerman: American Ham” debuts Dec. 12.

“Once Upon a Time”s” Sarah Bolger joins AMC”s “Badlands”

“The Tudors” alum will be part of the genre-bending martial arts series from the creators of “Smallville.”

Comedian Godfrey reenacts Bill Cosby”s reaction to rape allegations

Watch as Godfrey goes silent for NPR and takes an AP reporter to task.

Jerry Bruckheimer”s ’70s Florida drug trade drama pilot casts Michael Stahl-David

The “Person of Interest” vet will play a pot runner for a local Cuban drug lord who leads a double life.

“Gotham” producer is glad to have 22 episodes to work with this season

Originally, the plan was for 16 episodes. Exec producer Danny Cannon says of having 22 episodes, “What”s nice about it is we don”t have to rush that or squeeze it into a small, confined space. We can take that complexity and stretch it out over another six episodes now, which, in the long run, might be a blessing.”

“The Good Wife”s” midseason finale was a letdown

Last night”s surprise made this season feel inconsistent. PLUS: It let “The Good Wife” flex its hard-hitting muscles.

“House of Lies” books Steven Weber

He”ll guest as a turnaround specialist.

“Glee”s” Chris Colfer to write 2 more children”s books

“The Mother Goose Diaries” and “Queen Red Riding Hood”s Guide To Royalty” are joining his Land of Stories book series.

“Archer” releases 6 “Certified” videos from Season 6

Also, check out the poster for Season 6, which kicks off Jan. 8.