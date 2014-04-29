‘True Detective’s’ Cary Fukunaga seizes hold of Sony’s ‘The Black Count’

#Cary Fukunaga
and 04.29.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Although Cary Fukunaga directed the 2011 film adaptation of “Jane Eyre”, he didn”t really explode into the public consciousness until this year with HBO”s “True Detective”, his glorious collaboration with Nic Pizzolatto. And just as audiences tried to unravel Pizzolatto”s dense writing, searching for clues about the identity of the Yellow King, they dissected the work of Fukunaga and cinematographer Adam Arkapaw, studying each scene and marveling at that much-discussed six-minute single-take tracking shot.

However, they”ve also wondered what Fukunaga”s next project will be – and now there”s an answer: Deadline reports he”ll direct “The Black Count: Glory, Revolution, Betrayal, and the Real Count of Monte Cristo”, Sony Pictures” adaptation of Tom Reiss” Pulitzer Prize-winning biography of General Thomas-Alexandre Dumas.

Born to a French nobleman and a slave woman of African descent, Thomas-Alexandre Dumas became the first non-white to become a brigadier general in the French military, and the highest-ranking person of color to ever serve in a European army. The father of author Alexandre Dumas, his real-life exploits inspired “The Three Musketeers” and “The Count of Monte Cristo”.

For the adaptation, Fukunaga is teaming with John Legend and his Get Lifted Film Co. partner Mike Jackson.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cary Fukunaga
TAGSCARY FUKUNAGAJOHN LEGENDSONY PICTURESThe Black Count

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP