‘True Tori’: Was the whole series fake or more real than intended?

In “True Tori,” Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott allegedly tried to do something different — a reality television show about their marriage that stripped away the celebrity veneer and explored the gritty aftermath of McDermott's adulterous affair while filming the first season of “Chopped Canada” in Toronto. I use the word “allegedly” because, depending on who you talk to or what you read, it's either exactly what it seems or it's as scripted as a very special episode of “The Big Bang Theory.”
The accusations are a varied lot, ranging from suggestions that the affair that started it all is fake (the woman McDermott is said to have slept with lacks “a digital footprint,” according to the gossip rags), claims made by McDermott's teenaged son Jack that his father has been unfairly portrayed, and rumors that the show has just been a desperate money grab to deal with the financial mistakes Spelling described in her book, “Spelling It Like It Is.” While I wouldn't put a lot of stock in tabloid reports, the show itself often strikes off notes, whether they be reality or “reality.”
We are reminded right from the start that the marriage is a fairy tale romance, a dream come true, a Disney princess movie come to life. Well, it was until McDermott screwed up everything. Watching the guy tearlessly weep about the guilt he feels for “ruining everything, our fairy tale ending, my beautiful family!” it's hard not to roll your eyes. Whether or not it's bad acting, it's pure ham.
That the series wraps up so neatly, showing us that Spelling has grown up enough to realize that “life's not a fairy tale; life's not a movie,” you can see the character arc clearly written like, oh, I don't know, something out of a Lifetime TV movie. If “True Tori” isn't turned into one, I'll eat my laptop.
Oh, and let's not forget — the therapist they choose to see is Dr. Wexler, the same one who helped Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed work through the “issues” that had prevented them from getting married… for 28 years. Not surprisingly, the season finale of “Gene Simmons Family Jewels” that year was a romantic wedding on the lawn of the Beverly Hills Hotel. Pretty amazing what a few filmed therapy sessions can do!
Something similar happens on “True Tori,” in that the couple goes from screaming sessions and sobbing to a tentative evening out a week later. Unless Dr. Wexler is a voodoo priestess miracle worker, I'm hoping this means there were many sessions and moments that the cameras didn't see.
I've had more than a few people swear that the show is pure fiction. Ultimately, I don't think it matters. What's more interesting to me is what “True Tori” reveals about this couple, scripted or not. Ultimately, I'm sure that McDermott and Spelling had the final say on what made the cut and what didn't, and it was the moments in between the major plot points that seemed most telling. And sometimes most unflattering.
As befits an attractive pair of actors, we are incessantly hammered with cute photos of the pair with and without their kids, usually as a transitional device or to give Spelling something to look at while she broods on the failure of her “fairy tale.” But what we really see is that Spelling's attachment to the “fairy tale” has less to do with the marriage itself and more to do with presenting a perfect, plastic self to the public — and even her own family.
After the couple embraces following a fight, I can't quite figure out why it looks so uncomfortable… until I remember that it's how soap opera actors make sure their faces stay in the shot during a love scene.
When her son Liam shows a lack of interest in his parents' marriage, Spelling sweetly chastises him. “Maybe you should learn about our love story,” she says in one of the ickiest parental lessons ever. Even in telling the kids they're no longer allowed in Mommy and Daddy's bed, it is always clear that the marriage — the fairy tale — is more important than any individual in its orbit.
McDermott, the now-tarnished Prince Charming, sometimes doesn't seem to rank as more than an accessory, though a particularly frustrating one. “I need that love that's so all encompassing I can't let it go!” Spelling wails while McDermott runs his hands through his hair and complains he can't do anything right — offering to quit a second season of “Chopped Canada” doesn't make Spelling happy, while anything less makes her furious.
When she should be upset — after he blames her inability to meet his sexual needs as what drove him to cheat — she simply sniffles. It seems that McDermott falls back on his addictions and troubled childhood as a convenient excuse to get his way. At some point he “gets it,” though it seems unlikely that such deeply ingrained behavior is so easily fixed.
Spelling grew up on camera, and it makes sense that she feels more comfortable with a camera crew around than not. She so calmly articulates the problems in her marriage, it's almost as if she's talking about someone else. Given that one of the problems that's discussed in therapy is that McDermott's issues are so oversized Spelling is afraid to feel or express too much, I'm sure being able to vent to a camera crew, even in a controlled way, is probably a relief. When a friend suggests to her that she may have been able to speak more freely to her husband during filming because the “cameras make it feel less real to you,” Spelling doesn't disagree.
But that brings us to another issue I can't quite unravel. When Spelling does try to express her feelings of hurt, McDermott begins to experience what we're told is a “mental breakdown” (which seems to consist of a great deal of leg twitching) and we learn thoughts of suicide had caused him to be briefly institutionalized. When the reality series producers talk about stopping production due to his behavior, Spelling's first reaction is to ask how this might hurt McDermott's career. It's not quite calling the insurance company before the body is cold, but it's unsettling. If this show is scripted, I can't think of a possible upside to portraying McDermott as mentally unstable — not when casting agents could be watching.
I'd like to think that “True Tori” isn't fabricated from whole cloth, if only because such a decision is so painfully cynical, so narcissistic and thoughtless (those kids!) it boggles the mind. I'd also like to think that the purported goal — to help others going through a similar situation — allows someone to find something here that's useful, regardless of whether it's real or not.
At one point during the show, Spelling talks to her husband about how their daughter created a fake scrapbook of memories for a class project, pictures of a fabulous family Christmas that never happened. Spelling is crushed, seeing this as a sign her children are sorely missing the happy moments McDermott's work schedule (and infidelity) took away. I think it just suggests Stella is her parents' child, one who's probably already seen how “reality” TV isn't always so real thanks to editing and music cues and countless other manipulations of even the most honest moment. She simply chose to create her own edit of a Christmas that never happened. How Hollywood of her.
Next week will be a very special episode in which the couple will come together to address all the rumors and the questions — is the show fake, were there other women, will they reconcile — and perhaps that will shed some light, though I doubt it. Ultimately, the only two people who really know what happened in this marriage are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. And really, isn't that how it's supposed to be?
Do you think “True Tori” is fake?
I find it amusing that a relationship that was created out of infidelity is now struggling with infidelity. Like I always say once a cheater always a cheater. They need to remember that karma will always come back and bite you. Its just sad that there are so many children involved that are going to be hurt by their parents stupidity.
Well, you know, these two (Spelling/McDermott) don’t strike me as particularly bright people anyway. Perhaps their children won’t be able to grasp how horrible their parents are either. I do believe, however, that if they possess even a tenth of the smarts their parents lack, that they will look back on this one day and say, “I don’t know who those people are. No. We’re not related.”
I agree, they seem to forget how they got together in the first place. Fake or not fake? I don’t know but even if it’s scripted, why are they doing it in front of their children? I just finished watching the “potato” episode, as they were yelling and arguing the kids are in the kitchen. Tori even got upset at Liam for wanting his food. If they don’t know how to cook a potato in a microwave there is something wrong.
Real or not, what Dean did was horrible and blaming his addictions and his addictive behaviors is wrong but Tori constantly riding him about meetings and how he make HER feel is so annoying. I don’t blame him for being depressed.
She is so used to having everything she wants, when she wants it, she expects him to be healed NOW. She complains about money and him not working and how they are going to get by but then can’t part with any of the stuff she is supposed to sell? Come on. Then she comes home with bag upon bag of stuff to “organize their lives”? Could have done that with pen and paper no?
I think they both need individualized therapy. Away from cameras. She needs to stop signing up her family to be in these stupid shows. Those kids need to be in therapy also, it can’t be good for them to constantly listen to all the bickering and whining. She needs to grow up and know that money doesn’t grow on trees, like a REAL person and get a job that does not throw her children in front of cameras. Wonder how they get treated at school. My heart goes out to those kids.
I thought this was fake too, but as I watched every episode unfold I can’t help but think they might be telling the truth. Everyone knows most stars cheat, they pay people to sleep with them or they find some person to do it for free, obviously… And if he did cheat. He should expect it to come back and bite him in the ass. No amount of money will keep someone from coming forward, because they can make more coming out on there own down the road. I feel bad for tori if this was real. But its her fault if she wants to stay in this “broken fairytale” … He will quit drinking and drugs for maybe a year. And before you know it, there either divorced or he will do it again. Once a cheater, always a cheater. I work in the sex industry, dancing…. I deal with “unhappy marriages” “miserable husbands looking for happiness again” etc. all the time… And trust me, they just keep on cheating. Or end up getting a divorce. Point being, I oddly think it’s real, but tori and dean feel they have nothing to lose, but all financial gain out of this… No matter what happens.
I didn’t like the therapist. I think she should have taken a more active, creative role in sessions. She was in the habit of parroting what the couple said, but parroting Tori’s feelings to Dean just went over his head. He didn’t have a clue what Tori meant by “I want you to stay because you want to stay.”
When Dean appeared to be in distress, I feel that a good therapist would have been able to talk him down, at least temporarily. All I saw her do was high-tail it out of the office to “talk to the producer.”
Whether or not Tori’s series was fake, Dr. Wexlar was real in a superficial. Hollywood way.
Liane: Your piece is the most thoughtful and well-written on this show. I’ve not seen the show but questioned what would motivate them to do this and expose their kids to this. After reading this I came away realizing that she lived in a world of make-believe where she was her daddy’s princess so she needs this marriage to be part of the fairytale that ends with her marrying and living happily ever after with the prince. in the kindest way possible I say poor little rich girl. When your every need was taken care of by someone else and you have no skills, what do you do?
Thanks, Jana — v. good insight that she’s a “poor little rich girl.” I can’t understand why they did this show, either. I can’t help but think one day their kids will see this and be absolutely crushed.
I think this show was “created” to help Dean’s career and Tori’s new show. I feel that these two wanted to show everyone what a “great” actor Dean is and how his range of acting can be used if he was cast in parts; however, this was sadly a bad call because he can’t act. It is apparent when he doesn’t shed one tear when he is supposedly “crying.” Some one should tell him that just scrunching up the face and wiping the eyes is not convincing! Seeing actual tears is convincing. And the time frame is way off. As a person with a degree in Psychology, this is the first “miracle” therapy I have every seen. This affair happened last year and, not even a year later, they are finished with therapy and have had these “wonderful” revelations. Fake, Fake, Fake! What a shame!
I can’t disagree about the “crying” — that really struck a false note with me, whether or not he was acting for the cameras or just for Tori. And definitely agree about the “miracle” therapy — there’s simply no quick fix for these problems.
I cannot see how each week I watch to see how this devastatingly tragic plot unravels. I cringe when Tori wrenchingly breaks down and is suffering migraines and obviously is malnourished, expecting her to land in the hospital which she did. Dean is so pathetic and narcissistic and truly in denial about what he has done actually blaming Tori for his cheating which is typical of an addict/alcoholic. He will jump through hoops now to appease her but will fall back into old habits as he feels entitled to do. He will rationalize and place blame where it does not belong as long as he does not take responsibility for his own actions and think first of those he will hurt and the repercussions involved. Like another said I’d give him a year or two.
But irony is really biting. They met and cheated on their spouses with Dean’s wife pregnant with the couple’s second child. What do they expect? Really Tori, the saying “you lose ’em how you got ’em” really rings TRUE!
Dean’s wife was not expecting their second child. They were trying to adopt a child. The only child Dean has from his first marriage is a son: Jack.
Thank you Dawn! I stand corrected. I knew somehow there was a second (possible) child involved. Irregardless, it shows his lack of integrity overall. I appreciate your response!
I’ve been a fan of Spelling for years – having read all her books. This show had so many little things that were fake (Saying she took care of all 4 kids alone for 3 months, when we know she has nannies / housekeepers / her gay husband Mehran staying with her; holding a fake birthday for Liam, saying Dean went into therapy before Christmas, when we saw on her Twitter account photos of them at New Years together; saying he will be away for 2 months for Chopped Canada, when we know it’s much shorter, etc…) – that I can’t help wonder if everything was fake about it. Once you lie about one thing, people will always wonder about what else you are lying about.
Tori truly has to grow up and realize life isn’t a fairy tale. It’s embarrassing to watch her every week saying that Dean ruined their fairy tale romance. She doesn’t seem to realize that Dean is human – with faults – and you have to either accept them, or leave him.
As for Dr Wexler – she should lose her licence. She’s the worst therapist ever!!!
Those are such excellent points — with so many little “reality TV” lies, it’s hard to guess what isn’t fake, if anything.
Very well put…Tori strategically created this perfect fairy tale image of their marriage. Reading her sites would have the public believe that she spent all of her time scrapbooking, cooking, crafting, etc. This made her seem like the 24/7 mom. This, I believe, was a deliberate ploy to cover up for the unsavory way they got together which left so much collateral damage in their wake. The pity party followed next with the claims of having no money, no nannies, etc. Neither parent seems to care how this show has impacted their children. I see them as self-absorbed people who have no idea how most people in the REAL world live.
I agree that he was acting. Also, he was intent on showcasing his cooking skills. His most genuine moment was when he got pissed at Tori for saying his sauce was watery. Hilarious!
I’m not sure if the whole show is fake but how real is anyone in front of a camera? It does play like a bad soap opera. Does Tori realize she is NOT the only woman whose husband cheated her? I find it hard to believe that she doesn’t have a nanny somewhere in the background to help her when Dean is away. Also many woman are left alone for good with children, a low paying job living in a small apartment. They can’t afford a huge home, a big SUV, taking their kids for pedicures and going out to lunch with their friends. Tori needs to volunteer in a homeless shelter to give her a real dose of reality.
…and the Oscar goes to……………. Sorry but I just finished watching this on-demand so I saw the first thru this last episode.. Both of these people have issues separately that’s for sure, but I think this was scripted… Plus why in the world would you want to air all this crap on TV? bad enough the tabloids do it but to rehash it on TV just to prove a point to tell the “truth”…then calling it TrueTori…. paleeeze… anyway just my thoughts on this silly series..
I thought both were long out of the spotlight and wanted to turn attention to themselves for upcoming shows to bulk up their ratings. Either way, real or fake I’ve seen enough of them for a lifetime.
You have obviously never been cheated on. Their reactions and emotional roller coaster is absolutely bang-on. Scripted or not – it isn’t ‘ham acting’ – it is VERY accurate.
All due respect, I do.t think they’re good enough actors to be faking it. I think Tori found away to cash in on a bad situation. Regardless, the issues they are dealing with a real mirage issues and the show is compelling enough. – more so than a lot of other reality shows out there.
The first reality show Tori and Dean did about buying a B&B in Fallbrook and running it turned out to be a lie after a reporter did some investigating. It’s hard to believe any of these shows are real after this was uncovered.
I would like to think True Tori is real. Tori needs to step up and take ownership of her own issues & stop focusing on her husband. My hat goes off to Dean for trying to take ownership of his own demons. Tori needs to cut him some slack. They need to have a date night once a week. . . a fan!
I watch this show every week and find it addictive. it is the most graphic description of dysfunctionality and actually, quite sad. the things Dean does is sheer stupidity,like trying to hire a babysitter from his rehab without discussing with Tori first. she is a neurotic,but seeing her mother react to her, I can honestly say her insecurities and anxieties are from childhood. him too. so sad. hope they figure it out and take it off the air.its too destructive.
